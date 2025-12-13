Broncos face a major problem with Packers' star in Week 15 showdown

The Denver Broncos host the 9-3-1 Green Bay Packers in Week 15 in what could be a legitimate preview of Super Bowl 60. Both Denver and Green Bay are juggernauts and do a little bit of everything well.

It's not going to be an easy game for the Broncos, but Denver has not lost a game at home in over a calendar year and have lost just two home games in the Bo Nix era, which is insane to think about.

Unfortunately, the Packers are bringing a four-game win streak of their own into Denver, and Packers' quarterback Jordan Love has played out of his mind this year. He's also played out of his mind in the month of December and is nearly unstoppable.

Jordan Love plays out of his mind in December during his NFL career

Here are Jordan Love's career stats in the month of December:



6-4

204/305 (66.9%)

2,280 yards

21 total touchdowns

2 interceptions

107 passer rating

While the Packers haven't necessarily won a ton in December, Love is playing out of his mind, and it's pretty obvious that a ton of pressure is going to be on the Denver Broncos' defense. The one way that the Packers have been able to hurt opponents this year is being able to spread the ball around on offense.

The Packers have five players with at least 400 scrimmage yards this year and seven with at least 300. Four different players have at least five touchdowns as well. Heck, they have a ton of playmakers like this on the defensive side of the ball as well.

But Jordan Love is one of the best QBs in the league and is playing the best football of his short starting career. The Packers are 9-3-1 for a reason, and Love is a passer who can indeed make every single throw on the field, and he can throw it deep at a high level.

If the Denver Broncos hope to win this game, it should start with the pass rush being able to get home to generate pressure. Getting Love in tight situations could force an errant throw or two, and I have a feeling that this game could be won by the team who forces a key turnover at the right time.

But on the flip side, the Denver Broncos are 11-2 for a reason and are, arguably, the best team in the NFL, so Denver should be able to win this one.