Broncos' early 2027 mock draft anticipates an unfair addition to the defense

The Denver Broncos' 2026 NFL Draft class hasn't even taken the field yet for a rookie minicamp, but the 2027 NFL Draft class is already on the radar of the football media world. In fact, the 2027 NFL Draft has already been on the Denver Broncos' radar for some time as well.

You might have noticed that the Denver Broncos had a quiet, bordering on silent offseason when it comes to NFL Free Agency. The reason for that is that they were trying to preserve two compensatory picks for the 2027 NFL Draft after losing John Franklin-Myers and PJ Locke to the Titans and Cowboys, respectively.

The Broncos have 10 picks in the 2027 NFL Draft, and as of right now, they'll be back picking in the 1st round. A number of media outlets have done early 2027 NFL mock draft scenarios, and the Broncos came away with an absolutely unfair addition to the defensive line in a mock draft scenario put out there by ESPN NFL Draft expert Jordan Reid.

Denver Broncos land Oregon defensive tackle A'Mauri Washington with top pick in early 2027 NFL mock draft

ESPN's early 2027 mock draft has the Broncos going back to the Oregon Ducks talent pond with defensive tackle A'Mauri Washington. Had he declared for the 2026 NFL Draft, Washington likely would have been a 1st-round pick and one of the top 20 players selected. Because of the depth of this outrageous upcoming class, the Broncos might still be able to get him next year.

Here's the analysis Reid provided in defense of the selection:

"Washington joined Moore and Matayo Uiagalelei as Oregon players who turned down being Day 1 or early Day 2 draft picks this year to return to school. Washington is quick off the snap and capable of freezing the frame of interior blockers before moving quickly past them. His straight-line strength gives him the power to bull rush blockers into the laps of passers. His ability to collapse pockets would play well alongside Zach Allen in the Broncos' defense, and Denver could use more defensive tackles after losing John Franklin-Myers in free agency."



- Jordan Reid, ESPN

The Broncos have made some substantial investments in the defensive line over the past handful of years. They have given second contracts to all of Zach Allen, DJ Jones, and Malcolm Roach, which was the biggest reason why they had to let John Franklin-Myers walk in free agency.

Although those players aren't getting "old" by any stretch, they're not getting younger and they're also not getting any cheaper.

The Broncos traded up into the back end of the 3rd round of the 2025 NFL Draft to select Sai'vion Jones out of LSU, and he's expected to play a much bigger role in the 2026 season. They just used their top pick of the 2026 NFL Draft on Texas A&M defensive lineman Tyler Onyedim, so they're getting out ahead of any potential talent deficiency at any point on the defensive front.

Even after taking both Jones and Onyedim in consecutive years, it would not be surprising to see the Broncos go after someone like A'Mauri Washington. Listed at 6-foot-3, 320 pounds, Washington can be effective from any alignment on the interior defensive line, and his pressure numbers prove it. He's had a combined 30 pressures over the past two seasons along with an FBS-leading 8 batted passes at the line of scrimmage.

The combination of strength and raw power he brings to the table at that size is simply too good to pass on if he's there for the Denver Broncos. Even though we're a year out, the 2027 NFL Draft class is going to be fun to monitor and fans should be excited about any and all talent coming through the college ranks and onto their favorite team's roster.