This 2027 Broncos' mock draft pick is on-brand and would supercharge the offense

The Denver Broncos just now wrapped up their 2026 NFL Draft class, but the 2027 NFL mock drafts are already out in full force. Truth be told, mock draft season never really ends, as evidenced by mock drafts for next year already hitting the NFL landscape.

The class from 2026 hasn't even taken a snap in an NFL game, but here we are. The neat thing, though, is that we can get a solid grasp on the Broncos needs for 2027. Looking at the free agency class and other aging players, positions like tight end, offensive tackle, and perhaps even safety and cornerback could firmly be on the radar.

While the front office has done a great job at taking care of their players and ensuring roster needs do not get out of hand, there are always needs to be addressed, and this mock draft for 2027 does not only supercharge the offense, but it takes care of a likely future need.

Denver Broncos 2027 mock draft would make sense for the team in more ways than one

Cooper Petagna mocked Oregon tight end Jamari Johnson to the Broncos with the 22nd overall pick in this 2027 mock draft:



"Johnson would be the second straight Oregon tight end selected in the first round after former teammate Kenyon Sadiq. A different profile than Sadiq, he brings a unique skill set at 6-foot-5 and nearly 260 pounds, showing the athleticism and fluidity to separate before and after the catch."

This would actually be a fitting pick, as not only could tight end be a major need, but the Broncos have made a living plucking from Oregon, as players like Bo Nix, Troy Franklin, and Alex Forsyth are all from the school.

It's also not crazy to think that this year's Oregon tight end, Kenyon Sadiq, would have been the Broncos target had they had a first-round pick this year. But who is Jamari Johnson? He began his career at Louisville before heading to Oregon in 2025. Last season, he caught 32 passes for 510 yards and three touchdowns in 15 games.

At 6-5 and 257 pounds, Johnson's size is almost overwhelming at the position, and it's clear that he does have receiving upside, averaging nearly 16 yards per reception last year for the Ducks. The Broncos did just use a fifth and seventh-round pick on a pair of tight ends this year in Justin Joly and Dallen Bentley, but that really doesn't mean anything.

Sure, the picks were solid, but there isn't any sort of guarantee that either player pans out in the NFL. With Evan Engram set to be a free agent next offseason, and Adam Trautman both getting up there in age and simply not being a notable player, this room could absolutely need a first-round addition in 2027.

Adding another pass-catcher to the team, potentially in the first round, would also continue to bring an all-in approach for Bo Nix and this window that the Broncos are in. The Broncos actually made this selection at pick 22, so it'd be an early playoff exit, which is certainly up for debate.

Denver got better this offseason but were slated to pick 30th, so there's every reason to believe that the team could be poised for a Super Bowl run in 2026.