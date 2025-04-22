Broncos' draft trade sets stage for Bo Nix MVP season in proposed deal

If the Denver Broncos are going to make a bold trade up the 2025 NFL Draft board, there might be one player worth the cost.

Bo Nix.

Let me explain. The Broncos should be viewing the entire 2025 NFL Draft through the lens of how they can best help Bo Nix become the best player he can possibly be. The team has spent a ton of money on the offensive line and defense, but the one area they really lack investment at this point is the skill positions offensively.

In a recent mock draft scenario, the good folks over at SI.com took a look at a fun hypothetical in which every single pick in the first round of the draft changed hands in some way or another. In their scenario, the Broncos moved up from the 20th pick to the 10th pick with the Chicago Bears to select Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty...

Broncos trade up for Ashton Jeanty would help set Bo Nix off in 2025

Let's just get out of the way at this point that this scenario feels incredibly unrealistic. The Bears would almost undoubtedly take Ashton Jeanty if he was available with the 10th overall pick, and Jeanty is not considered likely to be on the board at 10 overall anyway.

Instead, let's focus for a second on the merit of the Broncos trading up for Ashton Jeanty. If there is anyone in this year's draft class worth trading and paying a premium price to go and get, it would be Jeanty. There are a wide variety of reasons for that.

Ashton Jeanty to the Broncos:



-Arguably the most barren RB room in the league

-Broncos RBs rank 1st in targets under Sean Payton

-Offensive line was PFF's 2nd best unit in 2024

-Reigning 11th ranked scoring offense

-Already very familiar with the mascot and wearing blue + orange — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) April 20, 2025

This post from Ian Hartitz actually sums things up rather well. The Broncos don't have a clear RB1 at this point, nor do they have a clear RB2. Despite that fact, the running back position has led the team in overall touches the last two seasons (Javonte Williams) and it has stifled the offense. This is a must-have for George Paton and Sean Payton in this draft, and they know it.

The Broncos' offensive line has been in the top three each of the past two seasons when it comes to run block efficiency. The offense took a huge leap forward last year despite the absence of a running game. The Broncos have not had a 100-yard rusher since Latavius Murray did it when Jerry Rosburg was the interim head coach late in the 2022 season.

If the Broncos were going to trade up for anyone in this class, it would have to be Jeanty, right? The caveat is that this draft class is deep at the running back position. You can still justify that move up because if this is a deep class and Jeanty has set himself apart as the clear RB1, then getting the best back from a deep class means you added a significant difference-maker.

And if it helps Bo Nix get to MVP status? Even better. In order for Nix to take the next step in his progression as an NFL quarterback, he desperately needs a running game. The Broncos have every reason to do what it takes to properly surround Nix, especially if they believe they can compete in the AFC as soon as this season.