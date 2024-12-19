Broncos defensive studs can make a statement in Week 16 against Chargers

In a shocking development in 2024, the Denver Broncos have two legitimate DPOY candidates, and each can make a statement in Week 16. Both Nik Bonitto and Patrick Surtain II are candidates to win this award this year, and that isn't just the Broncos-bias talking. If you check out various betting markets, you'll find both of their names near the top.

The favorite based on what Vegas thinks seems to be TJ Watt at the moment, but I happen to believe his name is at the front simply because he's TJ Watt and because he's won the award. I do not believe the Steelers pass-rusher has done more than Bonitto and Surtain this year. The two Broncos defensive studs have a great opportunity against a struggling offense in Week 16.

Could the Broncos have two players in play for the DPOY award?

The Los Angeles Chargers have not had at least 30 points in a game since November 17th, and they have scored 17 points in each of their last three games. Offensively, they have gained 187, 288, and 206 yards in those games. They have not reached 200 passing yards in any of their prior three games, and they have not had triple-digit rushing yards in a game since November 17th.

This last month for the LA Chargers has been insanely brutal on offense, and for Nik Bonitto and Patrick Surtain II, two of the best defensive players in the NFL here in 2024 have a chance to leave their own marks. Bonitto has scored two defensive touchdowns over the last two games and has 11.5 sacks, 14 tackles for loss, and 20 QB hits on the year.

He has turned into the Broncos best pass rusher. Patrick Surtain II has four interceptions, one-pick six, 11 passes defended, and has allowed an opposing passer rating of just 47.6 when targeted, according to Pro Football Reference. They have pegged him for allowing 27 completions for 213 yards and two touchdowns.

Both players have huge arguments to win the Defensive Player of the Year award this year, and with how bad the Chargers offense has been, not only does Surtain have a great shot to lock-up whoever he is lining up across from, but Nik Bonitto has a shot to sack Justin Herbert and create more havoc in the backfield.

This could be a perfect chance for two of the favorites to win the DPOY award. If the Broncos defense largely has another good performance, both players could see their candidacies get much hotter.