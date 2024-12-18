Two Broncos might duel it out for 2024 Defensive Player of the Year

As the Denver Broncos head into the final stretch of the season, they sit at 9-5 and have one of the more intimidating defensive units in football. Led by third-year star Nik Bonitto, the pass rush has played as though it is one of football's best. On the other end, the secondary has been one of the most impressive groups and has been led by the best cornerback in football, Pat Surtain II.

As the season enters its final three games, award tracking becomes more and more popular, and the picture of who might have a chance at what award gets clearer. This year, the Broncos have a pair of defenders who might have a legitimate case to be defensive player of the year: outside linebacker Nik Bonitto and cornerback Pat Surtain II.

Broncos have two Defensive Player of the Year candidates in 2024

The Case for Surtain

Surtain has had a claim to being the best corner in the NFL for some time now. His play has taken another step forward, and his work this year shows how feared he is amongst NFL offenses. He has been targeted at a lower rate than basically all starting corners in football this year, but he has also been able to make the most of the times he is thrown near. His interception on Sunday afternoon was his 4th of the year, tying a career-high.

For the year, PFF grades that he has not missed a single tackle. He has cemented himself as a superstar in the League, and his game has become arguably the most well-rounded of any player in football.

The Case for Bonitto

Nik Bonitto probably entered this season looking to simply cement himself as a starter in Denver. His play this year has gone far beyond the wildest expectations of virtually any Broncos fan or media member and has gone beyond cementing himself as just a starter for the Broncos.

Following Denver's win over the Colts Bonitto owns 11.5 sacks on the year, which is one full sack off pace for the NFL lead. He has scored a defensive touchdown in two straight weeks, and his season total of two ties him for the NFL lead. Bonitto's 80 sack yards are 6th most in the NFL, and he has simply become a one-man wrecking crew. His candidacy for Defensive Player of the Year comes as a major surprise, but there is a solid case to make that no player has had a more positive impact on his defensive unit this year than Bonitto. After all, his touchdowns the last two weeks have been game-altering and arguably saved the Broncos' season, especially his 50-yard touchdown off of the Colts

The Broncos are in strong position to make the playoffs, and arguably the two biggest reasons are Bonitto and Surtain. As the team moves forward, the biggest storyline of the final three weeks beyond potentially clinching a playoff spot could be a battle for Defensive Player of the Year between Bonitto and Surtain.