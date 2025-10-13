Broncos' defense held Justin Fields, Jets to an all-time bad performance

The Broncos' pass rush had nine sacks on Justin Fields, including two on the Jets' final offensive drive. Jonathon Cooper got the Fields on the team's fourth down play that ended up being the deciding factor in the game.

Frankly, it's insane that the Broncos kept it that close against the Jets, but perhaps this was indeed a bit of a trap game that Denver managed to dig out of. Their travel schedule has been a bit wacky over the past three weeks, but this three-game win streak makes it all worth it.

The New York Jets drop to 0-6 with the loss and are the worst team in the NFL by a considerable margin. Quarterback Justin Fields is equally as bad and is on his third team in as many seasons for a reason. Well, after the game, the Jets' poor offensive performance was put into further context.

Justin Fields may have had the worst performance by a QB in the history of the Jets' franchise

Not only was this one of the worst passing performances in nearly 30 years, but the Jets' -10 net passing yards is the lowest/worst in a game in the history of their franchise. Yes, you read that right:

The Jets' -10 net Pass YDS is the worst in a game in Jets history, and worst by any team in 27 YEARS 😱 pic.twitter.com/1C5HLHr83p — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) October 12, 2025

We may have watched the Denver Broncos contribute to one of the worst quarterback performances in the history of the NFL, and I do not think that is an exaggeration. The Jets were able to run the ball here and there, but Denver knew the run game was coming.

The Broncos were really able to tee-off on Fields in the passing attack, as they have one viable weapon in Garrett Wilson, who was blanketed by Patrick Surtain II. It also helped that Justin Fields just cannot process fast enough and is among the worst starting QBs in the NFL at this.

Fields continually held onto the ball for too long and obviously ran himself into a bunch of sacks. Denver's defense again reigns supreme, and the pass rush now has 30 sacks in their first six games, putting them on pace to break the all-time record set by the Chicago Bears back in the 1984 season.

The Broncos have now beaten the Jets two times in a row, but both instances were sloppy, defensive battles that came down to the wire. Denver now heads back home to host the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys in the coming weeks.