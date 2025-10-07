Broncos crack the top-10 in latest NFL power rankings after Week 5

The Denver Broncos took down the reigning Super Bowl champions in Week 5, and their status in the latest NFL power rankings is encouraging. Denver was staring down a very underwhelming 2-3 start when the fourth quarter began against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Denver began the 2024 NFL Season 3-2, so it wasn't going to feel all that great to go backwards. But somehow, the Broncos scored 18 unanswered points thanks to two touchdown drives and a late field goal to dive the team the victory.

With the New York Jets and New York Giants up next, the Broncos could very easily be 5-2 before their Week 8 showdown against the Dallas Cowboys. Where do the Broncos fall in the latest NFL power rankings across the league?

Denver Broncos ranked 10th in latest NFL power rankings

In Eric Edholm's weekly NFL power rankings on NFL.com, he raises the Denver Broncos two spots and has them as the 10th-ranked team in the NFL:

Sean Payton insisted he had a good team after the close losses to the Colts and Chargers, and the Broncos proved him right in arguably the biggest win of the Payton-Bo Nix era. Slow starts remain a huge issue; asking the defense to hold teams down while the offense figures things out feels like a shaky roadmap for success. But it worked Sunday in Philadelphia, with Nix and the attack roundly struggling prior to the fourth quarter. The second-year QB completed nine of his 10 passes in the final period for 127 yards and a touchdown (adding another completion on a two-point conversion) to deliver the rousing victory. And now, with this Sunday's London tilt coming against the winless Jets, there's a golden opportunity to exorcise some of those slow-start demons. Fair warning: If the Broncos can't do that, I might take back my "good team" assessment of Denver.

Denver isn't a great team at the moment, but they are definitely a good one. Let's face it; the Broncos still have some notable issues despite the win. Penalties are still a major concern, and the linebacker play continues to be among the worst in the NFL.

The team's offense was non-existent in the first half, so we're still kind of waiting for this team to again be able to sustain a more consistent level of play on that side of the ball. Overall, though, the Broncos are among the better teams in the NFL and are likely 4-2 when Sunday rolls around,