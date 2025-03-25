Broncos could wrestle with idea of drafting a steal in Nash Hutmacher

Nebraska defensive lineman Nash Hutmacher is one of the most underrated defensive players in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft. He garnered attention during the East-West Shrine Bowl, showcasing his potential to be a disruptive force in today's NFL. A multi-sport athlete in college, he played football and was also part of the Cornhuskers wrestling team.

The Broncos could be in line to add a defensive lineman, especially in the Draft with the loaded class, and Hutmacher could be an interesting option in the mid to late rounds.

I had the opportunity to interview Hutmatcher on my NFL-content Instagram page, Power Football. He discussed multiple things, including his biggest strengths, challenges, NFL player comparison, how wrestling helps him in football, and more.

Interview with Denver Broncos prospect Nash Hutchmacher

Among the key things Nash mentioned in the interview, how he views himself as a player and the defensive tackle position, is very notable.

""My biggest strengths as a player it is just the kind of crazy want to put my nose in there, be griddy, getting pressure on the quarterback, eating double teams, and the ability to make plays when they come. Getting pressure on the quarterback, get in his face, not letting him step up in the pocket."" Nash Hutmacher

As I mentioned before, Nash was also a wrestler. This sport has helped him in his game, which makes him a very disturbing nose tackle who can easily secure tackles. He talks about how wrestling has helped his style of play in the trenches.

""Wrestling helps a ton with leverage, body positioning, and mentally it helps a ton. When you go in a wrestling match it is you against the other, there are no excuses. Either you win or lose, it is 100% on you, and that mindset is something you take to the DLine for one-on-ones, and the run game. You gotta win your matchup, and that's the mindset."" Nash Hutmacher

Finally, to close the interview, Nash mentions why NFL teams should use one of their Draft picks to select him, and this is what he said...

""I think NFL teams should draft me just because I am a guy that is going to show up every single day, a guy that is going to put the work in, something I've done through my entire career to be the best version of myself."" Nash Hutmacher

Players like Hutmacher, who give it all on the field, are always welcome in NFL teams like the Broncos. Having good depth at this position is very important because usually the starter does not play all the snaps.

Former Denver Broncos defensive lineman Terrance Knighton, now one of Nebraska's coaches, praised Nash. Although he succeeded during the East-West Shrine Bowl, he was not invited to the NFL Combine. Due to his snub, Knighton invited people and scouts to watch his film to prove that Hutmacher could be a star in the NFL.

If guys are going to opt out of working out, give another young man a chance to improve his draft stock. Have a media day on a separate day.



Nash Hutmacher not being in Indy is BS!!! Check the tape! pic.twitter.com/BClCbgBY2E — Terrance Knighton (@Coach_Knighton) February 28, 2025

He was a two-time All-Big Ten Honorable Mention, appearing in 49 career games for the Cornhuskers. Specifically, recording 79 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble, and 1 blocked field goal. Nash was a very important piece in Nebraska's defensive line, especially during his final three seasons. Nash is a disruptive run-stopper, is quick, and can easily generate pressure through the offensive linemen.

Denver needs depth at the defensive line, especially with DJ Jones set to become a free agent, and Eyioma Uwazurike not being that great following a year without playing due to his gambling scandal. The 2025 Draft class is loaded with talented defensive linemen, and Hutmacher could be a good option to help with the run defense.

It is going to be interesting how the Denver Broncos address the defensive line with free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft coming up. Could the Broncos add Hutmacher to their roster in April?