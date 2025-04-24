Broncos could target Taysom Hill clone as late 2025 NFL Draft steal

The 2025 NFL Draft class is one of the deepest in recent memory at the running back position, which just so happens to be the biggest position of immediate "need" on the Denver Broncos' roster in 2025.

The Broncos believe they have players on their roster who can be part of the solution, such as 2024 fifth-round pick Audric Estimé and undrafted free agent Blake Watson. But they also know they have to come away from this year's draft with at least one back.

Something else we're on the lookout for? Well, you never know when someone is going to remind Sean Payton of players he's had in the past. Payton loves referencing previous players who have been in his offense, and one of the most unique guys he's had is Taysom Hill.

As such, we're always on the hunt for the "next" Taysom Hill, and that player might be available as a Day 3 steal in the 2025 NFL Draft class. UC Davis running back Lan Larison is a 6-foot, 215-pound prospect who is not a carbon copy of Hill, of course, but offers a similar skill set in that he can run, catch, play special teams, and block.

Broncos might find Taysom Hill clone in UC Davis sleeper Lan Larison

What makes Larison such a great comparison to Taysom Hill is not just his versatility, but the way he is with the ball in his hands. There's a unique physicality with which Taysom Hill has always played that has helped carve him out a really nice NFL career.

Lan Larison runs in a very similar way, almost with a reckless abandon but with big-time breakaway speed on top of it.

You see him getting direct snaps and while he's dominating lower levels of competition, the traits are there. It also just so happens that NFL.com's Lance Zierlein has Taysom Hill as a player comp for Larison:

"FCS running back who offers a diverse skill set and two years of impressive tape to sift through. Larison runs hard, cuts sharply on the second level and has good balance through contact. However, he has average vision and lacks ideal creativity between the tackles. He has pro ball skills and protection talent but needs to tighten up his route-running to bolster his chances of beating man coverage as a pro. Larison could be deployed as a Swiss Army Knife type or a third-down back in the NFL. His toughness, talent and versatility give him a good chance of becoming a productive backup in the league."



- Lance Zierlein, NFL.com

As we get into the weeds of the third day of the NFL Draft, this is a guy whose name you should be keeping an eye out for regarding the Denver Broncos, regardless of what they do on the first couple of days.