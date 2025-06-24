Broncos could revive a former first-round pick’s career with one bold trade

The Denver Broncos could still be in a position to make a frisky trade. Could they look to shock the NFL world with one bold move?

The latest notable move that the Denver Broncos made was them signing JK Dobbins a couple of weeks ago. Dobbins brings some production to the Broncos RB room, and with the move, it's clear that Denver is open to adding players if the right situation presents itself.

We have seen Denver wheel and deal over the years - George Paton and Sean Payton have not been able to make bold moves in free agency and in trade deals. Part of building an NFL team is being able to find players down every avenue.

Well, there could be a player on the NFL trade block - a former first-rounder, who could use a fresh start...

Could Kyle Pitts still get traded, and should the Broncos be interested?

Kyle Pitts' name has popped up in trade talks all offseason, and while it might be trending toward the Atlanta Falcons keeping Pitts, it feels like they could part with him for the right price.

Pitts is entering his fifth season in the NFL but doesn't turn 25 years old until October. He made the Pro Bowl in his first season with 68 receptions and 1,026 yards, but he's failed to hit the 700-yard mark in the 2022-2024 seasons.

However, the tight end has averaged 55 receptions and 739 yards over the first four seasons of his career, so he is a productive player. Kyle Pitts might need a fresh start, and the Broncos could still use a long-term tight end solution. Pitts isn't a true in-line tight end, but the Broncos could absolutely get around that.

They did sign Evan Engram, a veteran TE who is cut from a similar cloth. While this would be a bold move requiring the Broncos to part with some draft capital, this is one of those moves that an all-in team makes, as this former first-round pick has all the talent in the world but may simply need a fresh start.