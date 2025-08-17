Broncos could rescue one of Sean Payton's best draft picks with huge trade

Broncos General Manager George Paton should be working on the phones, as on Sunday, it was announced that the 2024-25 season sack leader, defensive lineman Trey Hendrickson, is officially on the trade block. Both the Bengals and Hendrickson were unable to agree on a deal to extend the contract for the 4x Pro Bowler and 1x All-Pro defender.

With contract talks at an impasse, the #Bengals are listening to trade offers for perennial Pro Bowler Trey Hendrickson, per me & @TomPelissero.



It’s unclear if the NFL sack leader will be playing elsewhere in 2025, and a trade will be a real challenge. But time will tell. pic.twitter.com/WaFX601ew2 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 17, 2025

Denver's defensive line is one of the best ones on paper in the NFL. Zach Allen earned All-Pro honors and a big contract extension, DJ Jones was re-signed in free agency, and John Franklin-Myers was an underrated piece in year one with the Broncos.

Denver traded draft capital to the Jets in 2024 to land JFM. Additionally, there are Malcolm Roach, Sai'Vion Jones, Eyioma Uwazurike, and Jordan Jackson. On the edges, the Broncos have Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper as starters, both had 10+ sacks in 2024-25. As backups, they have Jonah Elliss, Que Robinson, and Dondrea Tillman.

The Broncos must reunite Trey Hendrickson with his first NFL head coach

Not every season the league's sack leader is available for trade, and with opportunities like this one, the Denver Broncos must take advantage and make a move for Hendrickson. Yes, Hendrickson is 30 years old, and DL is not a priority for Denver right now, but he is still playing at a top-tier level. In 2024-25, he led the NFL in sacks with 17.5.

The #Panthers, #Browns and #Colts are among the teams that have shown interest in trading for #Bengals All-Pro Trey Hendrickson, per multiple sources.



An in-division and in-state trade is highly unlikely and any deal will be tough regardless. Cincinnati is believed to want an… pic.twitter.com/DHPnCuPNki — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 17, 2025

Despite teams such as the Colts, Panthers, and Browns being listed as initial suitors for the reigning sack leader, the Denver Broncos could emerge as a landing spot for Trey Hendrickson. If you do not remember, Trey was selected by Sean Payton's New Orleans Saints during the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Payton coached Hendrickson during his first four seasons in the NFL, and had his first 10+ sack season in his final year as a Saint.

The Broncos traded for John Franklin-Myers during the 2024 NFL Draft, and as of today, he is set to become a free agent after this upcoming 2025-26 season. It was reported that Cincinnati would like at least one player and draft capital for Hendrickson. Adding Franklin-Myers in a potential Hendrickson trade would be a realistic scenario for Denver, and despite JFM being a key piece, Trey Hendrickson would be an instant difference maker.

Following a monster season, Hendrickson asked for a contract extension, but the sides were unable to reach an agreement, and now, he is looking for a new team. The Broncos can afford Trey Hendrickson, and it would be an amazing addition to this young defensive line. He could help develop young guys such as Sai'Vion Jones.