Broncos could make one post-OTA signing that fixes a growing concern

The Denver Broncos are now finished with OTAs, so the next thing on the menu is minicamp. OTAs, for the most part, did not give us any sort of major information that we did not already know, which isn't a bad thing.

The Broncos are stable, talented, and ready to roll. There aren't many roster weaknesses to speak of, and the best positions are flat-out loaded. Given that no roster is perfect, there are still some opportunities for this unit to grow.

And while this is a small blurb from OTAs, there is one signing out there that could fix what still appears to be a growing roster concern.

Denver Broncos should look to sign LB Bobby Okereke following a brutal OTAs reminder

Troy Renck shined a small light recently on how things were going during Broncos OTAs:



"Flash forward to the past two weeks. Engram is making light work of linebackers in coverage with eye-widening catches."

So, Evan Engram apparently having a strong OTAs is awesome, but this doesn't necessarily shine a great light on the linebackers, and it didn't appear like the linebackers really stood out that much during the brief OTA period.

Could one signing fix this for the Broncos? Well, there might not be one player left on the market who can fully fill this glaring roster weakness, but the inside linebacker position needs more help, and veteran Bobby Okereke is still out there and available.

Okereke was released by the New York Giants earlier this offseason. Turning 30 years old in July, Okereke was a third-round pick by the Indianapolis Colts back in the 2019 NFL Draft. He's appeared in all 17 games in five of the last six seasons, and has missed just eight games in seven years.

In 2025 for the Giants, he had two interceptions, six passes defended, one sack, 143 total tackles, two tackles for loss, and one quarterback hit. Pro Football Reference notes that he allowed a passer rating of just 84.8 in coverage, which is a solid number.

He was at an 84.1 rating in coverage in 2024, so he's held his own in this regard the past two seasons, and this could end up being a temporary solution to a major problem. Alex Singleton allowed a 122.9 passer rating in coverage last year, and he's simply been bad in this phase of the game his entire career.

Justin Strnad allowed a 65.6 passer rating in coverage, so there appears to be some ability here, but Strnad has been a part-time starter the past two seasons. Even when you take a broader look at this unit, it's clear that the group needs another boost.

OTAs didn't seem to do anything but confirm that further. While the Broncos aren't going to be signing some All-Pro level player at this point in free agency, adding a steady veteran like Okereke makes a ton of sense and would, if nothing else, raise the ceiling of what is clearly the worst unit on the roster.