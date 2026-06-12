Broncos OTAs already have young defender crashing the loaded depth chart

If there is one thing the Denver Broncos have an abundance of on their roster, it's pass rushers.

The Broncos have set franchise records in consecutive years in sacks, and they might just be getting started. We have seen, in recent years, a number of players really blossom in Denver under defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, including All-Pro performers Zach Allen and Nik Bonitto.

This Denver defense is so loaded that one of their most talented pass rushers -- 2025 4th-round pick Que Robinson -- spent most of his rookie season on the gameday inactive list, waiting for opportunities. And when the opportunities came, he took advantage.

In just 7 games played, including the playoffs, Robinson finished the season with 4 QB hits, 1.5 sacks, and 4 tackles for loss. He had an impressive sack on Drake Maye in the AFC Championship Game, showing off his outstanding burst and closing speed in the process. Entering his second NFL season, Robinson is showing undeniable starter traits, and we could see him crashing the depth chart throughout the remainder of the offseason.

Que Robinson proving he needs more snaps in Denver Broncos' defense at OTAs

Here's what Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph had to say about Robinson after the team's second week of OTAs:

"I'll tell you again, after the season, watching the cut-ups again -- when Que played, he played really well. He looked like a guy who can be a future starter for us. So it's our job to keep improving with Que, and get him more reps. Last year, he didn't dress a lot of games. He dressed a handful of games, but, when he did dress he played well both for coach (Darren) Rizzi and for me. Obviously, it's a year later, and he's ready for the next step as far as playing more defensive snaps..."



- Broncos DC Vance Joseph (via Andrew Mason on Twitter/X)

Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, on the progress of second-year edge rusher Que Robinson: "When Que played (in 2025), he played really well. And [he] looked like a guy that can be a future starter for us. So, it’s our job to keep improving with Que and get him more… pic.twitter.com/pyevYPEDlV — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) June 12, 2026

Robinson only had about 400 snaps on defense in college, and that was due to a combination of the competition around him at the position as well as injuries. But the pops you saw from him at Alabama were enticing enough to get the Broncos to go after him in the 4th round, which felt meaningful given how strong their depth already was off the edge when they selected him.

Entering the 2026 season, the Broncos are rolling with mostly the same group off the edge. The offseason competition will now include 2025 undrafted free agent Johnny Walker, 2026 undrafted free agent DaSan McCullough, and 2023 3rd-round pick Drew Sanders as well. The off-field situation with starter Jonathon Cooper is currently a process worth monitoring, but regardless of his situation with the team, a player like Robinson has earned more of a role this coming season.

And the Broncos may believe they have someone on the roster who did nearly nothing last season, and could now help the team achieve its goal of breaking the NFL's all-time sack record.