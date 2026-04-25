Broncos could make NFL regret letting unique defensive weapon fall to them on Day 3

The first two days of the 2026 NFL Draft are complete, and the Denver Broncos have only made one selection so far. Denver traded back from their initial spot at the end of the second round, sliding four picks backwards while also bringing in a sixth-round pick this year. The Broncos brought in defensive lineman Tyler Onyedim with the 66th overall selection, immediately addressing their needs on the defensive line.

The Broncos are set to have a whopping seven selections today and will be able to spread the love across their roster. The Broncos do not have a glaring need on the roster, but their lack of depth in a few spots is noticeable, as is how old they have gotten at a few positions. The Broncos have two selections within the first 11 picks of the fourth round and are going to be able to bring in a few immediate impact players.

More running backs have come off the board than many anticipated early on, which could leave the Broncos without many options at that position. Conversely, it would leave better players at other spots on the board, including inside linebacker or safeties. two positions it could be argued that the Broncos currently have a longterm need at. Looking more at an inside linebacker specifically, a new mini-mock from ESPN has the Broncos addressing inside linebacker with their first pick today.

Latest ESPN mock draft has the Denver Broncos taking Pittsburgh inside linebacker Kyle Louis with their first fourth-round pick

In a brand new mini-mock of the first ten selections in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, ESPN's Jordan Reid has the Broncos taking inside linebacker Kyle Louis out of Pittsburgh. Louis is one of the more interesting draft prospects still available, but also might be the most unique. Louis isn't six feet tall, officially standing in at 5'11 7/8" at the Scouting Combine, but ran a 4.53 40-yard dash, which is great for a linebacker.

In the past two seasons, all Louis has done is produce at a high level. He put up an absurd 24 tackles for loss over the past two years, while also sacking the quarterback ten times and coming down with an interception six times. He is a strong coverage linebacker, but also carries some strong traits of a safety that is playing small at linebacker. He would immediately be the best man coverage linebacker on the Broncos' roster, and is also a solid run stopper.

The Broncos are in desperate need of another coverage linebacker, and really any linebacker with dynamic ability and youthful energy. Both of their starters next year are set to be over 30, but adding Louis brings an element to the group that they otherwise do not have. Joining the recently positionally converted Jonah Elliss, the two of them could immediately become the Broncos' long-term future at the inside linebacker position. With a skillset as unique as Louis's, he could find himself on the field in Denver very soon.