George Paton's bold declaration sets up crucial 4th round picks for Broncos

The Denver Broncos expect to hit on their picks in the first two days of the NFL Draft, but finding diamonds in the rough on Day 3 can be the difference on a championship team.

After moving down and taking Texas A&M defensive lineman Tyler Onyedim with the 66th overall pick (2nd pick of the 3rd round), the Broncos resisted the urge to move into the back end of the third round and give up any of their draft real estate. And because the Broncos expect to hit on the higher picks, general manager George Paton made a pretty bold declaration about the team's next two picks, which happen to be the 7th and 11th picks overall in the 4th round.

Paton said that those two fourth-round picks will "define" the draft for the Broncos this year, and they are looking for future starters with elite traits.

George Paton says Denver Broncos' 4th-round picks will "define" the draft

Here is what Paton had to say when he and head coach Sean Payton were addressing the media after the Tyler Onyedim pick:

"Sean and I, as we go through our discussions, these two fourth-round picks will define this draft. We should, if we’re doing our job, we should hit on the second, or now third-round pick. But really these, the middle picks, that really define your draft, especially since we’re picking in the fourth up high.”



- Broncos GM George Paton (via team PR)

The Broncos are not oblivious to the fact that they need depth at certain positions, but they also acknowledged in this press conference that the positions everyone in the fan base has discussed -- LB, RB, TE -- are areas where they need depth.

Paton said the Broncos are going to be in the market for players with traits they can develop, and that could keep the door open at any position on the roster.

“We like Day 3. We like where we are picking on Day 3. We’re looking for young, developmental backups with some traits that we can develop, and you can find those all across Day 3. We’re not going to reach to go up and get a guy. We feel good about where we are at, and we feel really good about the day. We feel good about the first day, we got [WR Jaylen] Waddle, and then we got this kid who we really like, and then tomorrow we’re going to have a good day.”



- Broncos GM George Paton

Because of where the team is at right now in terms of being a Super Bowl contender, and because of the fact that they didn't have a 1st- or 3rd-round draft pick, the heat is definitely turned up for this pair of fourth-round picks.

Broncos Country shouldn't expect any fan service with those picks, but you certainly expect the team to add players who can both make and contribute to the team. That might seem silly, but at some point, the areas of the roster that actually need depth or upgrades on the current depth have to be addressed.

It isn't fair to expect a 4th-round pick to be an instant starter, but this has quietly been a solid round for the Broncos the past two draft classes. They got Troy Franklin in the 2024 class near the top of round 4, and Que Robinson looks like a steal from last year's class. Those guys are great examples of why you bet on traits.

And there are plenty of those left entering Day 3 of the draft, but maybe not as many at the tight end position.

At the running back position, the Broncos pretty much still have their pick of the litter with Mike Washington Jr., Emmett Johnson, Jonah Coleman, Kaytron Allen, and Nicholas Singleton all still on the board.

At linebacker, they could still go after Kyle Louis, Keyshaun Elliott, Bryce Boettcher, Kaleb Elarms-Orr, Jimmy Rolder, Harold Perkins, Red Murdock, Jack Kelly -- truly an endless number of options at that position group. The sky is the limit.

At tight end, there are still guys like Justin Joly, Dallen Bentley, Joe Royer, Jack Endries, and Michael Trigg. Although the run on tight ends was significantly underestimated by many going into the draft. The league was very high on this year's class and didn't leave much for Day 3.

And there are other position groups beyond that, obviously. The Broncos could take a chance on Tennessee cornerback Jermod McCoy unless his knee makes him literally undraftable. They could go after offensive tackle prospect Travis Burke out of Memphis. Maybe they take a chance on Navy offensive weapon Eli Heidenreich.

Again, with two picks in the top 11 overall of the 4th round, the options are endless. And these players will play key roles on the team both now and going forward.