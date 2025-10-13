Broncos could flip the AFC West with gamble move before the trade deadline

The Broncos are 4-2 through six games and are actuall one of 11 teams with four wins before Monday Night Football to close out Week 6 of the 2025 NFL Season. There are so many 'good' teams in the NFL right now, but few that are truly great.

The AFC is honestly pretty wide open, and with Denver's top-tier talent and depth, they could make a deep run if the offense finally settles down a bit. In Week 6, the Broncos offense came alive in the first half, but Sean Payton seemed to get cute in the second half, as nothing was working.

However, it's clear that the playmaking unit is still missing another difference-maker, as Courtland Sutton comes and goes, and other players like Evan Engram and JK Dobbins are good-not-great. Well, the Broncos could swing for the fences at the NFL trade deadline and flip the AFC West in their favor with this bold move.

The Broncos need to figure out how to get Jaylen Waddle from the Miami Dolphins

The Broncos need a weapon like Jaylen Waddle, someone who could bring some much-needed juice to the wide receiver room. Waddle is now on the 1-5 Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins had a shot to beat the LA Chargers in Week 6 and do the Broncos a huge favor, but they predictably could not get it done.

The Dolphins have the second-worst record in the NFL and are clearly one of the 3-5 worst teams in the league. The franchise would benefit from beginning to tear things down and get some draft capital for veteran players. Former Broncos pass-rusher Bradley Chubb is on the Dolphins and is one player who could be moved, but Waddle has to be another.

Turning just 27 next month, Waddle is averaging nearly five receptions for 65 yards per game and has three 1,000-yard seasons across his first five years in the NFL. He is on pace for another one here in 2025. Waddle has averaged 84 receptions for 1,130 yards across a 17-game season over his career and has been a reliable target, never catching less than 64.1% of his targets.

He's got a catch rate of 69.8% over his career, which means he's catching nearly 70% of the passes thrown his way. Jaylen Waddle also has a 100.4 passer rating when targeted over his career. No matter where you look and what stat you mention, it's clear that this is a high-end receiver and also possesses high-end speed as well.

The Broncos have to infuse some juice into their offense at the deadline, and Jaylen Waddle makes a lot of sense.