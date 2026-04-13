Broncos could find replacement for underrated defender with 3 NFL Draft prospects

The Denver Broncos are set on the majority of their starters going into the regular season, which allows them to begin looking further down the line. General manager George Paton doesn't have to worry about finding someone to run out there every snap this year, but might be looking for a few years down the line. The Broncos have a few key starters who are set to have their deals expiring in the coming years, which could be an area of focus.

Back in the secondary, the Broncos' safety duo of Talanoa Hufanga and Brandon Jones is arguably the best in all of football. Both are steady starters and incredibly skilled players, and both are former free agent signings by Paton. Jones signed a three-year contract with the Broncos after starting his career in Miami, and is entering the final year of that pact in 2026. As of now, nothing has been said about a possible second deal in Denver.

The Broncos extended a significant amount of their core last season, giving several starters a significant raise. The Broncos are also almost halfway through Bo Nix's rookie contract, and will need to start considering his future cap as they negotiate deals. Jones could find himself on the open market in less than a year, and the Broncos could identify his replacement in this month's draft.

The Denver Broncos could find Brandon Jones' replacement with these three safeties on day two of the NFL Draft

3) Robert Spears-Jennings, Oklahoma

Spears-Jennings has been a solid collegiate contributor for three seasons now, including his final two years as a starter on an incredibly solid Oklahoma defense. Jennings is 6'2" with a 4.32 40-yard dash, and creates all sorts of havoc in the secondary: he forced five fumbles with 6.5 tackles for loss and a pair of interceptions over his final two seasons. There are concerns about his coverage ability, but that is something the team could work on with him this season.

2) Zakee Wheatley, Penn State

After a five-year college career, Wheatley cemented himself as a legitimate NFL prospect with a spot on the honorable mention sections of the All Big-10 teams. Wheatley is a down-hill player with a strong ability to fly all over the field, which fits perfectly into the same mold as Hufanga. The Broncos have a long history with hard-hitting safeties, and Wheatley could be another page in that chapter. He has played nickel before and could find more immediate snaps due to his versatility.

1) Kamari Ramsey, USC

Kamari Ramsey could go off the board before the Broncos pick in the fourth round, but don't put it past Paton to find a way to get a prospect he likes. Ramsey can play both safety spots and is one of the better man coverage safeties in the class. Considering how often the Broncos are sending more than four defenders, having a third safety who can provide good man coverage is a great luxury to have. Ramsey could find immediate snaps while still projecting as their long-term starter.