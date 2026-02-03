Broncos could emphatically fix the run game in 2026 for just $13 million

The Denver Broncos had something special brewing in the backfield for the first 10 weeks of the 2025 NFL season, as J.K. Dobbins was playing his tail off and finally seemed to be a legitimate solution as the starting running back for the team. However, after a foot injury, his season came to an end.

The Broncos then turned to rookie RJ Harvey to carry more of the load, and while Harvey had an affinity for the explosive runs, he was not a consistent down-to-down running back, and a functional NFL offense has to have that type of player on the roster. Dobbins is that type of player, but his lengthy injury history could make it hard for the Broncos to justify bringing him back in 2026.

Fortunately for the front office, though, the free agency class at the position is once again quite strong. If the Broncos don't want to totally break the bank at the position, they could opt for a more modest but productive signing, and this NFC running back is someone who could absolutely emerge as a reliable player to fix the run game.

Rico Dowdle is an underrated free agent who could thrive on the Denver Broncos

Rico Dowdle spent the 2025 NFL season with the Carolina Panthers and ran for 1,076 yards and six touchdowns. The year before, he ran for 1,079 yards and two touchdowns with the Dallas Cowboys. Dowdle has also added 546 receiving yards and four touchdowns during this span.

It's hard to argue with Dowdle's production over the past two seasons; he played in 33 of 34 games, amassed 2,701 yards from scrimmage, and averaged an efficient 4.9 yards per touch. Not only that, but he appears to be rather inexpensive when free agency rolls around. According to Spotrac, Dowdle's projected market value is a two-year deal worth just over $13 million, which comes out to $6.5 million per season.

That would be a very easy financial investment for the Broncos to make. Dowdle is reliable and efficient, and is a running back who brings size and the ability to consistently run between the tackles, something that was a weak spot for the Broncos' backfield in 2025.

On one hand, it would be a tough pill to swallow if the Broncos did not re-sign Dobbins, as he quickly emerged as a fan favorite, always had a smile on his face, and backed up everything on the field. Dobbins was actually on pace for 1,312 yards in 2025 had he appeared in all 17 games.

But with an extremely crucial 2026 season coming, the Broncos can't necessarily hope that Dobbins remains healthy. The team isn't in a position to do that. Rather, the front office has to find a legitimate, concrete solution to a sore spot. Had the Broncos signed Dowdle last year and not Dobbins, there's a legitimate chance the team is playing the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX.