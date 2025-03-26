Broncos could benefit significantly from latest Aaron Rodgers report

When it comes to the quarterback position, just about every move made has a ripple effect around the league. The recent development of former Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson signing a one-year deal with the New York Giants has led to even further questions about what will happen with the Pittsburgh Steelers' vacancy. And at this point, the Steelers' known options were either bringing back Wilson or potentially signing free agent and future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers.

Despite having already been to the facility to meet with the team, there is no guarantee of the Steelers being able to sign Rodgers. According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, there is now a chance that Rodgers won't want to play at all in the 2025 season after being pursued by both the Giants and Steelers.

Whether it's financially motivated or not, the idea of Rodgers retiring has picked up steam in recent years. So where do the Denver Broncos stand to benefit?

"I'm hearing he might not want to play." 👀



Adam Schefter on Aaron Rodgers potential retirement.

Broncos pick right before Steelers in 2025 NFL Draft

If the Pittsburgh Steelers end up failing to land Aaron Rodgers, attention will surely shift to the 2025 NFL Draft. It's been rumored that the Steelers really like Alabama's Jalen Milroe and a popular mock draft selection for them in recent weeks has been Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart. Even if the Steelers land Rodgers, they would be a potential landing spot for those guys.

But with the Broncos picking 20th and the Steelers picking 21st, some team looking to swoop in front of the Steelers could offer the Broncos something really nice to jump ahead of Pittsburgh and get their preferred quarterback prospect.

If, for whatever reason, Shedeur Sanders drops out of the top 10 picks, it would potentially have an even greater effect on the price to acquire Denver's 20th pick.

There are many factors at play here, but it's something worth keeping an eye on as we are less than a month out from the NFL Draft and the game of QB Musical Chairs has not yet ended. The Steelers are still looking for their 2025 starter, and teams will do desperate things in the NFL Draft when it comes to the quarterback position.

Even if Pittsburgh moves up to select a quarterback, that would also benefit the Broncos by pushing one more non-QB down the board into their laps. Given the lack of true blue-chip talent in this class, anything to push top non-quarterbacks to Denver's pick would be welcomed.