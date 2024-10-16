Broncos could be getting key reinforcements very soon on both sides of the ball
The Denver Broncos and New Orleans Saints are both a little extra banged up for their matchup on Thursday night, which is pretty common for teams playing on such a short week. But the timing of this game lines up well with a couple of Denver Broncos players who could be ready to make their way off of injured reserve and back onto the active 53-man roster.
The Broncos released linebacker Kristian Welch and safety Tanner McCallister from their 53-man roster on Tuesday, leading to some speculation regarding players who could be getting activated off of injured reserve.
Baron Browning, Mike McGlinchey start practicing for Broncos
The Broncos opened up the 21-day practice windows for right tackle Mike McGlinchey and starting EDGE rusher Baron Browning, and after also opening up two spots on the 53-man roster spots, the gears are officially turning...
In addition to McGlinchey and Browning, however, the Broncos have been ramping up cornerback Damarri Mathis for the last couple of weeks and he's also eligible to come off of IR at any time. He may be the single most likely player to get activated off of injured reserve specifically for the game against the Saints, but don't put it past either McGlinchey or Browning to play vs. New Orleans.
Given the fact that the Broncos' injury report also indicates that Alex Palczewski could be ready to play against the Saints, perhaps McGlinchey will be given a little bit more time.
As you can see there, Mathis is being listed as a "Full" participant in the first two practices of the week, a great sign that he will be ready to contribute with Pat Surtain II likely not playing due to the concussion he suffered against the Chargers.
With two roster spots opened up, it's going to be interesting to see what the Broncos decide to do on a short week. On top of that, what players are going to be activated off of the practice squad?
With the team's decision to cut Kristian Welch, perhaps we will finally see the debut of veteran linebacker Kwon Alexander against his former team. Maybe we will also get to see the debut of AT Perry against his old team as the Broncos signed him with the intention to eventually get him on the field.
Regardless of who is called up for the Denver Broncos, it looks like more help is on the way, even with some key players also banged up.