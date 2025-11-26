Broncos contract extension for Malcolm Roach is their biggest steal yet

Just call Denver Broncos general manager George Paton "Butter" because he's on a roll. The Denver Broncos have been busy during the bye week working on contract extensions for a few key players on the last year of their respective deals, and defensive lineman Malcolm Roach is the latest to get a new deal.

After kicker Wil Lutz and center Luke Wattenberg signed their contract extensions, it was reported that Roach landed himself a three-year deal worth up to $29.25 million in total money and $14 million in guaranteed money.

Although that's a great payday for Roach, it might be the biggest steal the Broncos have gotten among their contract extensions yet.

Malcolm Roach gives Broncos a steal to keep him in Denver for 3 more years

The Broncos and DT Malcolm Roach have agreed on a three-year contract extension worth up to $29.25 million with $14M guaranteed, sources tell me and @RapSheet. Another core player locked up. pic.twitter.com/DqVrInhkLL — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 26, 2025

The trio of Lutz, Wattenberg, and Roach is not exactly the typical headline-stealing trio you would expect to be getting in-season contract extensions from an NFL team. Even though all of those guys play crucial roles, they're not necessarily "jersey guys" for fans, nor are they household names among the rest of the NFL.

With that being said, these three players have proven their importance to this team in a variety of ways, and Roach has been phenomenal since coming over from the New Orleans Saints in free agency.

The Broncos missed Roach badly when he was hurt earlier this season, but he's come back strong and has brought so much energy and toughness to that defensive front. In just six games so far this season, Roach already has 3 QB hits, 2.0 sacks, and 21 total tackles. He's playing a career-high 53 percent of the snaps, and it's become abundantly clear that he's ascending in his game as a player.

Not only that, but Roach is a perfect, hand-in-glove fit for the Denver Broncos' defensive line as a rotational piece. He drew a penalty against the Kansas City Chiefs in which he showcased his outstanding quickness off the snap as well as his explosivenss and power to get through the line of scrimmage.

In today's NFL, it's rare that you would see a player of Roach's quality signing for less than eight figures per year. We just saw DJ Jones sign last offseason for $13 million in average annual value, which paints this Roach contract in an even more favorable light for the team.

The Broncos have done such a great job of keeping their core intact, making wise moves in free agency, and getting guys to second contracts. It seems rather rare that you would have multiple free agent signings from other teams reach second contracts with your team, but that's been exactly the case for Denver.

Roach's deal is the latest example of the mastery being shown by Broncos GM George Paton. Hopefully, we see the fruits of the labor as the team gets set to return to the field after a much-needed bye week.