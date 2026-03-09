Well, it's now official, as the Denver Broncos will be bringing yet another key player back into the mix, as the team will soon sign running back J.K. Dobbins on a two-year deal, keeping him in Denver through the 2027 season.

The Broncos have not made much of an impact at all during the legal tampering period, but the major moves don't always come right when the negotiating window opens up. It is clear that Denver does want to be pretty calculated here, as they've retained a ton of their own players and just don't appear to want to spend a ton of money on the external free agents.

The news of Dobbins' newest contract broke early Monday afternoon, and it's probably going to be another team-friendly deal.

#Broncos have agreement with RB J.K. Dobbins on 2-year contract per source. — MikeKlis9NEWS (@mikeklis9news) March 9, 2026

Dobbins, who just wrapped up his age-27 season, was on pace for over 1,300 rushing yards in 2025 for the Broncos. In Week 10, Dobbins hurt his foot and ended up missing the rest of the season, but it seemed like he was in a position to perhaps be able to return for the AFC Championship Game.

The main issue with Dobbins has obviously been the injuries, but he has had a ton of effiiciency when on the field. In 10 games, Dobbins finished with 772 yards and a healthy 5.0 yards per carry. He added four touchdowns and 37 receiving yards.

The Broncos clearly cannot lean on Dobbins as a bell-cow running back, as he simply is not that type of player. With his being back in the mix, the Broncos probably plan on adding another running back at some point, whether that comes in free agency or in the 2026 NFL Draft.

When Dobbins went down, RJ Harvey got the main load, and he just was not good enough. Witht this in mind, the Broncos have to add a third running back to the mix who can get some carries when needed. You could also reasonably hope that Harvey develops as a down-to-down rusher in 2026, as his ability as a receiver was obvious.

Overall, it's not a bad idea that the Broncos are running it back with Dobbins, but there has to be more to the backfield here.