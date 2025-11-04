Broncos continue dramatic finishes in Week 10 bold predictions vs. Raiders

If the Denver Broncos beat the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday Night Football in Week 10, they move to 8-2 on the season and will win their seventh game in a row. It's crazy to think just how good this team has been this year, but it's happening.

And if Denver keeps winning, not only will they win the AFC West for the first time since 2015, but they'll also have a realistic shot at the first overall seed in the AFC when the playoffs roll around, and you can guess the last time that happened...

Anyway, Denver should be able to beat Las Vegas in Week 10. Let's make our usual bold predictions for the upcoming game.

Denver Broncos bold predictions in Week 10 against the Las Vegas Raiders

Bo Nix connects with someone on a 50+ yard touchdown

The Las Vegas Raiders have given up deep passes this year, and the secondary just isn't that good on paper, so this could be a great opportunity for Denver to get something going down the field in Week 10. We did see an effort from the offense in Week 9, but the Texans' secondary just wasn't the right unit to do that against.

With this game being at home and the Broncos not having lost here in over a calendar year, we could see another special day from the offense like we saw in Week 8. Bo Nix is going to connect with a player on a 50+ yard touchdown reception.

Broncos allow a long touchdown to Brock Bowers

The Denver Broncos have actually allowed eight passing plays of 40 yards or more this year, which is the second-most in the NFL. They also allowed a long touchdown to Brock Bowers when the teams met for the first time in the 2024 NFL Season.

With Patrick Surtain II likely missing his second game this season, the secondary will have to get creative to limit the damage Bowers can do, as he has a wide receiver skillset in a tight end body. Denver is going to allow a long touchdown reception to Brock Bowers on TNF.

Wil Lutz again nails a game-winning field goal

I want to believe that the Denver Broncos are going to blowout the Las Vegas Raiders at home, as they did that last year, but this game is on a short week, and divisional tests are usually tough. I am not trying to be a pessimist by any means, and to be fair to the detractors, I did pick a Broncos' loss in Week 9.

Well, Denver wins this game over the Raiders, but Wil Lutz, for the third time this year, hits a game-winning field goal as time expires.