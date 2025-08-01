Broncos' coaching staff given an elite ranking as the 2025 NFL Season approaches

The Denver Broncos are getting the love poured onto them this offseason, as this latest ranking is very complimentary of the coaching staff.

Ben Solak of ESPN ranks Denver Broncos' coaching staff 6th in the NFL

Ben Solak, who has definitely been very critical of Bo Nix and the Broncos at times, ranked the team's coaching staff sixth in the NFL ahead of the 2025 season:

Ranked all 32 coaching staffs. Did my absolute best. Please do not yell at me. https://t.co/RFFIjHpKpB — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) August 1, 2025

Here is some of what he had to say about the Broncos' ranking:

The Broncos' leap from last season is the biggest change in these rankings. I was suspicious of Payton's offense after a lackluster season with Russell Wilson, and I wondered what the ceiling was on a Joseph defense that had underwhelmed the past two seasons. They were both established, veteran coaches -- but had the game passed them by? Nope! Payton and Joseph both shredded. Payton's offensive work was some of his best. The Broncos never had a good running game, and rookie quarterback Bo Nix looked overwhelmed early. By November, Payton had the team putting up 30-point performances on the back of swings, screens, sprint-outs and perfectly timed shot plays. Nobody got more out of less talent on offense last season than Payton. As Nix grows and reinforcements join the offense, the ceiling in Denver is very high. - Ben Solak





Solak had actually ranked the Broncos' staff way down at 23rd last year, which was an extremely inaccurate ranking to say the least, so it seems like he's backpedaling a bit and admitting he's wrong with this much better ranking.

The biggest test to date for Sean Payton and the Broncos will come in the 2025 NFL Season, as the team has been thrown a ton of lofty expectations and are now firmly on the map. With the added talent on offense in Evan Engram, JK Dobbins, RJ Harvey, and Pat Bryant, the Broncos improved where they needed to the most.

The only thing standing in front of the Broncos and a deep playoff run is themselves.