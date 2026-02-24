Broncos chances at landing top RB free agent were just totally shot down

The Denver Broncos are set to embark on free agency in about two weeks. With clear needs and enough cap space to address those needs, it would be a massive failure if the front office did not come away with a strong haul.

But with the 2026 NFL Combine approaching, the Broncos could get a closer look at some of the top prospects in this year's draft, as much of the reason why Denver is in such a good spot is because of the front office's top-tier drafting, especially in landing Bo Nix.

Well, Nix needs more help, period. Not only are the pass-catchers simply not good enough, but the run game took a massive hit when J.K. Dobbins hurt hit foot. Had that not happened, the Broncos may have been able to win the Super Bowl this year. Well, the top projected free agent at running back might not at all be an option for Denver.

Denver Broncos should not plan on Breece Hall being available in free agency

Speaking with the media during the NFL Combine, Jets General Manager Darren Mougey shut the door on any chance that Breece Hall officially becomes a free agent.

Darren Mougey says that Breece Hall will be with the #Jets next season. If they can’t sign him, then they will tag him.



Hall going nowhere — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) February 24, 2026

This seems as clear as clear can be. Mougey, who spent years with the Broncos, does not want to let his stud running back play for another team. To be honest, this is a silly move by the Jets, as this team is multiple strong offseasons away from even flirting with a playoff spot.

And this assumes that the Jets can find a quarterback solution as early as the 2027 NFL Draft. Keeping Hall, whether it be on a tag or a long-term contract, doesn't make a ton of sense. When a team is in a spot that the Jets are in, the one position that doesn't need much spilled into it is running back.

And even in general, paying premium dollar for a running back is not always good business. The Jets should truly let Hall sign with another team, but I suppose there is always a chance that Hall could be tagged and traded, but if Mougey is serious about his comments (and why wouldn't he be), Hall is not going to become a free agent.

If this does hold true, Denver may have to turn their attention to guys like Travis Etienne, Kenneth Walker III, Rico Dowdle, and perhaps looking at re-signing Dobbins.