Broncos captain lays down near-impossible challenge for defense in 2025

Comparing yourself to greatness is a dangerous game to play, but striving to be better than them? That's the mindset you want your players to take, especially in the offseason. The Denver Broncos have assembled an enviable collection of talent on the defensive side of the ball, and everyone on that side of the ball is getting giddy about taking the field and putting in the work this offseason.

Linebacker and captain Alex Singleton has been working his way back from a knee injury since early last season, and he told the guys at DNVR that the players on that side of the ball have their sights set impossibly high.

They want to be better than the vaunted 2015 Denver Broncos defense...

Alex Singleton says Broncos D wants to be better than 2015 group

Alex Singleton on the Broncos mindset after adding more pieces to an already great defense:



“Let’s be better than the Broncos 2015 defense… that’s what we need to chase.” pic.twitter.com/2Cu11aguRW — DNVR Broncos (@DNVR_Broncos) May 6, 2025

That defense Denver put out in 2015 might be the best defense in league history, forget just the best defense in Denver Broncos history. Von Miller won Super Bowl MVP that year as the Broncos dominated the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50 with one of the all-time great defensive performances you will see on the game's biggest stage.

To be better than that group would be absolutely wild, but it's not out of the question, either.

That 2015 defense had studs at every level, a tremendous combination of home-grown talent as well as key veterans who came in from other teams to really take things to another level. The Broncos have added a number of players defensively the last few years who made that defense the 3rd-ranked unit in the league last year in points allowed and 1st in the league in sacks.

Keep in mind, this is a defense that allowed 70 points in a game back in the 2023 season. They have come such a long way in terms of player development and being such a consistent unit week in and week out.

The Broncos saw a bit of a breakdown defensively late last season and they took necessary measures to make sure that doesn't happen again this year. The team re-signed DJ Jones on the defensive line and brought in former 49ers Dre Greenlaw and Talanoa Hufanga, two high-impact players at linebacker and safety.

They also used their first-round pick on cornerback Jahdae Barron, who can come in and make an impact immediately.

The Broncos can bring waves of pass rush. They have young players with upside at every level of the defense. They have depth on that side of the ball. And they have great veteran leadership.

It seems impossible to think any unit could even come close to challenging the 2015 crew, but that's where this team has set their sights in 2025.