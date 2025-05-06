There are still some former Denver Broncos left on the open market. Let's highlight five of them still searching for a team. Many 2025 free agents who were on the Broncos did find new teams. Javonte Williams, for example, was able to land a one-year deal with the Dallas Cowboys.

However, there are other former Broncos from the recent past and even long-term past who are still on the open market and searching for a new team. The FA market could kick up a bit as injuries start coming in - this is simply an unfortunate reality of the NFL.

Let's look at five former Denver Broncos still unsigned.

5 former Denver Broncos still unsigned following the 2025 NFL Draft

Matt Prater, K

In Denver from 2007-2013, Matt Prater was recently on the Arizona Cardinals and played for them and the Detroit Lions since his stint in Denver came to an end. Prater turns 41 years old in August.

Justin Simmons, S

Justin Simmons has still never been to the postseason in the NFL. After playing for the Denver Broncos from 2016-2023, Simmons signed a one-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons. Simmons has experienced just one winning season as well. Honestly, he'd be some nice depth for the Broncos in 2025, but I am not sure Denver has any interest in bringing him back.

Dalton Risner, OG

Yet again a free agent relatively deep into the offseason, former Denver Broncos guard Dalton Risner was replaced by Ben Powers in free agency a couple of seasons ago. Risner has since played for the Minnesota Vikings.

Von Miller, EDGE

The long-time Broncos pass rusher and Super Bowl 50 MVP is still on the open market after being cut by the Buffalo Bills. Miller was traded to the Los Angeles Rams a few years ago and helped them win the Super Bowl that year. The best defender in Broncos history and a future Hall of Famer, perhaps Denver can bring Miller back and allow him to finish his career where it started.

Teddy Bridgewater, QB

Teddy Bridgewater was the Denver Broncos starting QB in the 2021 NFL Season, and he wasn't bad, but he wasn't great, either. Bridgewater threw for 18 touchdown passes and was someone who largely took care of the football. Many thought that former Broncos head coach Vic Fangio started Bridgewater because of his apparent hatred of Drew Lock.