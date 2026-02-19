There aren't many big names expected to hit the free agency market in the NFL this offseason. With limited options to sign, teams needing to add veteran talent may turn to the trade market instead.

The Denver Broncos could use some help at the wide receiver position. Outside of Courtland Sutton, they don't currently have much proven talent among their pass catchers.

Philadelphia Eagles wideout A.J. Brown has been the subject of plenty of trade speculation over the last year. The former All-Pro seems to be frustrated with his current situation and could command a big return in a trade. Naturally, the connection has been made between Brown and the Broncos. But Denver should think twice before making an offer for the disgruntled pass catcher.

Denver Broncos should steer clear of A.J. Brown this offseason

ESPN analyst Bill Barnwell recently proposed a mock trade that would send Brown and a fifth-round pick to Denver in exchange for cornerback Riley Moss, a 2026 second-round pick, and a 2027 fifth-round pick. It's a lot of draft capital to give up for a receiver, especially when you throw in a starting cornerback. Even if the Broncos were willing to fork over that package, the Eagles may still not accept.

Trading Brown would give the Eagles a significant dead cap hit, so they likely won't be willing to trade him unless they get an undeniable offer or he refuses to play in 2026. If multiple teams are looking to trade for the receiver, it may take a first-round pick to get a deal done.

The Broncos can't afford to give that up. While the run to the conference championship showed that this team is on track to compete for Super Bowl titles, they still need to address multiple positions this offseason. The financial burden and draft compensation required to get a player like Brown would limit the flexibility that general manager George Paton has to build a complete roster.

Beyond the capital considerations, Brown could be a bad fit for the Broncos' locker room. He's been known as a source of drama throughout his NFL career, and Denver may not want to bring that into the building.

Instead, the Broncos should seek out cheaper options at the receiver position, either through free agency or the draft. There's no reason to try to accelerate the process of building a championship roster by adding a receiver with numerous question marks.