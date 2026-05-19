Broncos can solve depth chart woes with this Troy Franklin trade to Ravens

When the Denver Broncos traded for wide receiver Jaylen Waddle from the Miami Dolphins, all eyes immediately turned to receiver Troy Franklin's future with the team. General manager George Paton put trade rumors to bed, but we all know that things can change in an instant in the NFL, and teams view their rosters differently in June and July than they did in February and March. As teams finally see their new rosters on the field, it can change how they view their roster management.

The Broncos are not exactly in a position to need to trade anyone right now, but are in a great spot to listen to offers. Paton has been more than happy to wheel and deal in his tenure with the Broncos and has typically maximized value strongly for the future of the team. He caught some initial flak last year for trading receiver Devaughn Vele to the Saints for a fourth-rounder, just for that trade to age incredibly well and net the Broncos rookie running back Jonah Coleman.

If teams come calling about Franklin, the Broncos have no reason not to listen. He turned in over 700 receiving yards last year and is on one of the best value contracts in the entire spot with just a $1.28 million cap hit for next year and a $1.4 million hit for the 2027 season. His cheap contract and strong performance could be enough for teams to call Paton about his services, and Paton should strongly consider this offer if the Baltimore Ravens come calling.

The Denver Broncos can trade from their riches if they send Troy Franklin to the Ravens for this package

This is all purely hypothetical, but the Broncos could still trade away from the wide receiver position to acquire more draft capital for next year and beyond. Franklin was a great development for the Broncos last year, especially after his brutal rookie season, and this would be the Broncos selling high on his value.

Ravens receive: WR Troy Franklin, 2028 fifth round selection

Broncos receive: 2027 second round selection, 2027 sixth round selection

This would be a steep price for Franklin, but as mentioned before, his value is much higher than you would think by just looking at his statistical output from last year. With his output, you could easily argue that Franklin is worth a third-or-fourth-rounder coming back, but being on such a cheap contract only makes his worth go up. For a team like the Ravens, he makes all the sense in the world.

Baltimore has a legitimate number one option in Zay Flowers, but their depth beyond him gets a little thin. Rashod Bateman is yet to establish himself as a legitimate number two receiver on a contending team, while Franklin served in that role on a 14-win Broncos team last year. In a wide-open AFC North, the Ravens might want to do everything they can to put themselves back at the top of the division.

At the same time, Baltimore might anticipate that selection being in the final eight or so picks of the round, while the Broncos might view it as a pick in the first half. The Broncos have built their current roster by hitting consistently on day two draft picks, so adding another pick that could be in the top-50 would fit their mold incredibly well.

The Broncos should not exactly be looking to trade Franklin, and they have every reason to believe that he could be a part of a Super Bowl-winning offensive core. If the right deal comes, however, they need to consider it, and this Ravens deal could be the exact one they need to trade him.