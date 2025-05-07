Broncos bringing in an unexpected quarterback for minicamp tryout

The Denver Broncos have assembled a fun quarterback room already in 2025 with the re-signing of Jarrett Stidham as Bo Nix's backup followed by the addition of former Texas star Sam Ehlinger as a third option. But the team is always looking for depth at every position, and the upcoming minicamp provides a stage for guys to come in and try out for the team.

One of the upcoming tryout players at the team's rookie minicamp is going to be former Atlanta Falcons third-round pick Desmond Ridder, a starter in 2022 and a journeyman over the last two seasons.

Ridder was reported as a minicamp tryout player by 9News Broncos insider Mike Klis.

Biggest name perhaps at Broncos rookie minicamp this weekend:

QB Desmond Ridder is getting a vet tryout with Broncos, per source. Former Univ. of Cincinnati star was Atlanta Falcons' 3rd-rd draft pick in 2022. Started 13 games in 2023. With Cardinals and Raiders last year. — MikeKlis9NEWS (@mikeklis9news) May 6, 2025

Broncos giving former Falcons starting QB Desmond Ridder a shot

Ridder is still just 25 years old and has started 18 games at the NFL level. Although things didn't work out for him in Atlanta, there's no doubt about his talent.

Ridder was absolutely outstanding for Cincinnati back in the 2020 and 2021 seasons, and he actually earned a fringe 1st-round NFL Draft grade from Lance Zierlein at NFL.com. He ran a blazing 4.52-second 40-yard dash and showed off elite athletic traits, which ultimately led to folks thinking the Falcons had gotten a steal in that 2022 NFL Draft when Ridder lasted all the way to the third round.

The Broncos actually saw Ridder briefly last year when he came into the game in relief of the injured Gardner Minshew in Denver's second victory over the Las Vegas Raiders last season. He also got a start for the Raiders last year against his former team, the Atlanta Falcons.

The Falcons threw Ridder into the fire as a second-year player back in 2023, making him their starting quarterback in what has been one of the most controversial decisions that franchise has made in recent years. Of course, it ultimately led to the Falcons signing Kirk Cousins and drafting Michael Penix Jr. in the 2024 offseason, which started Ridder's recent slide into journeyman status.

He was traded to the Arizona Cardinals last offseason but finished the year in Vegas. As the QB carousel has turned this offseason, it's pretty shocking that his best option is a tryout with the Denver Broncos, who already have three quarterbacks. The Broncos might not be carrying three quarterbacks on their active roster this year, but the chance to add a talented guy like Ridder is something they can't pass up.

You never know when a guy is going to have a great preseason and either make your team or cause another team to want to trade for him. Quarterbacks are the most valuable currency in today's NFL.