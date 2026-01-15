Broncos bold predictions for Divisional Round includes another dramatic finish

The Denver Broncos host the Buffalo Bills, making it Denver's first playoff game since the 2015 season. Fortunately, Denver was able to figure out how to get the playoffs at home after being blown out by the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card Round last year.

The Broncos also may have a bigger margin for error in this one, but this team will have to be at their best, as the Bills are regulars in the playoffs. Oddly enough, though, the Bills have never won a road Divisional game in the Josh Allen era, so let's hope that continues.

As we have done for every game this year, let's get into our bold predictions.

Denver Broncos bold predictions for Divisional Round showdown

James Cook burns the Broncos defense for a long rushing touchdown

The Denver Broncos are set to face the best rushing attack in the NFL. James Cook has been outstanding this year, and while Denver could indeed stop the run, the Bills know that this is really the only way they can win. They'll run the ball, and run it some more, and run it again.

At some point, James Cook could break free on a long rushing touchdown. With how physical the Bills offensive line is, the Broncos could easily get gashed for a play.

Broncos do not allow any Bills playmaker to hit 50 receiving yards

Here were the Buffalo Bills receiving leaders in the Wild Card victory over Jacksonville:



Khalil Shakir: 82 yards

Brandin Cooks: 58

Keon Coleman: 36

Dawson Knox: 30

Dalton Kincaid: 28

These figure to be the five pass-catchers that get most, if not all of the work on offense. Shakir is the best player here, as he is great with the ball in his hands and is as sure-handed as it gets in the NFL, but the Denver secondary is among the most talented in the NFL, and you get the sense that Buffalo is going to try to run the heck out of the ball since their WR room is so decimated,

The Broncos may come out with four defensive backs for a large part of the game and have more players closer to the line of scrimmage. This could end up working out, as Buffalo's pass-catchers just aren't nearly as good as the Broncos' secondary, so we could see limited damage done through the air.

Broncos win on another walk-off field goal

How about it? The Broncos have done this multiple times this year and always seem to be in a close game. The team has lost just three home games since the start of the 2024 NFL Season and have typically sealed the deal in the fourth quarter. Whether it's the deafening crowd noise, top-tier pass rush, or a mix of both, the fourth quarter in Denver usually belongs to the Broncos.

We'll predict that the Broncos once again get into a position to kick a game-winning field goal, sending the team to the AFC Championship Game.