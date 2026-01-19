Broncos biggest positive from massive Divisional win is painfully obvious

The Denver Broncos were trending toward losing in the Divisional Round against the Buffalo Bills, and that was a result that many people had predicted. Buffalo was able to run all over the Broncos, and even though the Denver defense knew it was coming, they largely could not stop it at all.

Denver won on a game-winning field goal by Wil Lutz in overtime, and this came after a clutch interception by Ja'Quan McMillian, stealing the ball away from the hands of Brandin Cooks. Unfortunately, Bo Nix's broken ankle is a thing, and he'll miss the rest of the playoffs.

The Broncos won't have their starting QB until 2026, but the bright side here is that he is having surgery on Tuesday and should be more than fine for when offseason workouts begin. It's a tragic ending overall, but the game did show us the biggest positive from this victory.

The moment is never too big for Bo Nix, even in the playoffs, and his ceiling might be higher than we think

The biggest positive from this game is the performance from Bo Nix. Not only did he play up to the moment, but he led the team to victory in a high-stakes game, the biggest of his NFL career. Furthermore, this is even more positive when you consider that Nix was the leading rusher.

He was able to carve up the Buffalo Bills defense many times despite not having a strong rushing game, again. The ball was put in his hands in some capacity in nearly 90% of the plays, and outside of a freak interception by a Bills' DL, Bo Nix was surgical.

The clutch gene is absolutely a thing, and Nix has done nothing but prove this time and time again. Leading up to the game, all many of us heard from some folks in the national media was how Bo Nix wasn't going to be able to play up to the level that Josh Allen was.

Well, Allen was horrendous, but Bo Nix also took advantage of that as well. The ceiling with Bo Nix might also be a lot higher than we think. The Denver Broncos simply have not had a consistent run game for months now, and the pass-catchers are below-average as a unit.

Once the front office (hopefully) addresses these issues in the offseason, we could see Nix and this offense hit a new level in 2026, perhaps ascending to elite status.