Broncos' biggest obstacles in the way of a Super Bowl revenge run in 2026

In heartbreaking fashion, the Denver Broncos got sent home in the AFC Championship Game by the New England Patriots in the playoffs. Bo Nix breaking his ankle was a brutal reality of just how harsh and unforgiving this game could be.

However, after retaining some key players and swinging a major deal for Jaylen Waddle, the Broncos might be in a great spot to get some revenge and go on a legitimate Super Bowl run in the 2026 season.

But there are going to be some obstacles in the way. Let's talk about the three biggest ones as the offseason rolls on.

Denver Broncos primary obstacles for a revenge Super Bowl run in 2026

Year over year success

The probability that a team wins year over year at the level that Denver did in 2025 is low. In 2024, we saw the Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs each go 15-2 in the regular season. Well, in 2025, the Lions regressed and won six fewer games, missing the playoffs, and the Chiefs won nine fewer games, finishing just 6-11 and missing the postseason.

Even though Denver's roster might end up being better for 2026 than it was in 2025, it is incredibly difficult to win this much in the NFL. Not many would be surprised if the Broncos won 11 or 12 games, for example.

In 2025, this team won by a ton of slim margins with many last-second comebacks. Typically, those margins get thinner and thinner year after year. Ideally, a regression does not happen, but it might be more likely than not.

Buffalo Bills

The Broncos got the Buffalo Bills full effort in the Divisional Round, and the Bills did nearly win despite having a bottom-tier wide receiver group. Josh Allen was throwing to the likes of Brandin Cooks and Mecole Hardman in that game, but the team did add receiver DJ Moore to the mix.

Buffalo is again going to be a top team in the league, and there is a chance that the Broncos have to get past the Bills in the postseason if they hope to reach the Super Bowl. Buffalo is a juggernaut and could be the Broncos main 'team' threat for 2026.

Potential for injuries

In 2025, this definitely plagued the Broncos a bit. Running back J.K. Dobbins played the first 10 games of the season for the team and was on pace for over 1,300 yards on the ground, but he suffered what turned out to be a season-ending foot injury.

We also saw Ben Powers suffer a long-term biceps injury, and safety Brandon Jones got hurt late in the season. Overall, the Broncos were mostly healthy, but they did have some notable injuries. Obviously, Nix got hurt in the Divisional Round, which was clearly the nail in the coffin.

The Broncos have largely been one of the healthiest teams in the league since Sean Payton arrived back in 2023, but every team does get hurt, and it just so happens that Denver's injuries were just too much to overcome given to whom and when they happened.

This is always a concern. It will be for 2026.