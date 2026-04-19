Broncos better hope Fernando Mendoza player comparisons are dead wrong

The Denver Broncos have rebuilt this franchise over the past few seasons, and what really kickstarted things in a big way was hitting on Bo Nix in the 2024 NFL Draft. While Nix was someone who profiled as a high-floor, low-ceiling player, that quickly proved to be flat-out wrong.

And from time to time, the best NFL Draft experts out there miss on evaluations, but for the most part, they can be dead-on accurate. Nix seems to be a player that most whiffed on, and with a crucial year three coming up in 2026, he can prove them wrong even further and take a huge leap as a passer.

Well, as we know, the Las Vegas Raiders are primed to take Fernando Mendoza from Indiana with the first overall pick, and if his NFL comparison is even close to being accurate, the Broncos are going to be in major trouble.

Denver Broncos better hope that Fernando Mendoza doesn't come close to his NFL comparison

Good for the Raiders if this ends up being the case, but Lance Zierlein's NFL.com draft profile on Mendoza could turn into a horrifying reality for the Broncos and the rest of the AFC West:



"Mendoza is a precision-based pocket passer whose game is built on rare accuracy and steady command in high-leverage moments... He’s still young with football to learn and adversity to face, but his character, competitiveness and rapid ascension make it easier to project he will be a very good starter within his first three seasons."

Not only does he have a ton of desirable qualities, but Zierlein's comparison for Mendoza is Joe Burrow, one of the best quarterbacks and pocket passers in the NFL right now. To be blunt, this would stink for the Broncos.

We're just now seeing Denver ascend to the top of the AFC West hierarchy, and it's not hard to argue that the Broncos are also the best team in the conference right now. The last thing this franchise needs is the Raiders, of all teams, to find a long-term answer at the position, and someone who could truly be great.

The Raiders spent big-time on the defensive side of the ball in free agency as well, bringing in guys like Nakobe Dean, Quay Walker, and Kwity Paye. Now with Maxx Crosby likely not being traded anywhere, Las Vegas might be on the cusp of sporting a rather complete roster.

Not only that, but the Broncos still have to deal with the Los Angeles Chargers, a steady team, and I guess it's never a bad idea to count out the Kansas City Chiefs, despite last year's dysfunction. The Raiders could still be a solid year or two away from competing for anything, as Mendoza might need time to develop, but he appears to be someone who could come in and be stable right away.

The Broncos have swept the Raiders in each of the last two seasons, so it's honestly turning into two guaranteed wins, but if Mendoza does turn out to be the next Burrow, Denver is in major trouble.