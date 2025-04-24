Broncos already have obvious, ideal trade partner in the 2025 NFL Draft

There has been a lot of smoke about the Denver Broncos possibly wanting to trade up in the 2025 NFL Draft, but if the team really believes there is as much quality depth in this class as they say there is, they need to trade down.

Luckily for general manager George Paton, there is one particular team that is the obvious, ideal trade-down partner.

That team is the Cleveland Browns.

Browns are ideal trade partner with Broncos in 2025 NFL Draft

The Browns are currently slated to pick 2nd overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. They are expected to stay put and take Colorado Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, who is not only the best wide receiver in this year's class, but also the best cornerback.

Hunter is a unique player, but drafting Hunter second overall would also put the Browns in a very unique position. With Hunter on board, they should also automatically become the single most logical landing spot for Hunter's college teammate and Colorado quarterback, Shedeur Sanders.

There will undoubtedly be more than one team that could end up interested in Sanders as a future QB1, but nobody makes as much sense as the Browns if Hunter comes aboard. The Browns are one of a short list of teams with a head coach and general manager who are clearly entering this draft on the proverbial hot seat. They are also one of just a couple of teams without a clear long-term QB situation or even a potential long-term situation at that position.

The Browns have Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett. Those guys are not leading them to the promised land.

Maybe nobody is, but at least with a player like Shedeur Sanders, you'd be setting yourself up with a chance.

The odds-on favorite to take Sanders in the ever-fluid lead-up to the 2025 NFL Draft is the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers pick 21st overall while the Browns are all the way down at 33 overall in round two. If the Browns have any sense about them, they'll do what it takes to move up from that 33rd overall slot and get Sanders before their division rivals can do it.

And the Broncos would likely be a willing participant in a trade there at pick 20.

The Broncos believe the caliber of player on the board at 20 is going to be similar to the caliber of player on the board at 10, so they are not worried about the value. They believe that there are starters at multiple positions available on Day 2, and have specifically mentioned that in regards to running backs and defensive linemen.

The Broncos don't have a ton of holes to fill on the roster, but they can build something special if they can somehow manage to get four or five top-100 picks out of this class instead of just three. The Browns could offer top picks in rounds two and three, and perhaps sweeten the pot on top of that to ensure Sanders reunites with Hunter in the NFL.

That would be the best scenario for Sanders, it would be way better for Hunter (and former Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy, for that matter), and it would be best for the Broncos, who would then have ultimate flexibility with so many darts to throw.

Trading down is not the preferred method for Sean Payton, but there are times to be targeted and there are times to take advantage of the depth of the class. This is a chance for the Broncos to do the latter while taking advantage of the desperation of other teams.

And after the Browns fleeced Denver in the Jerry Jeudy trade last year, they kind of owe the Broncos one.