Broncos all-defense NFL mock draft would shockingly be a stellar class

The Denver Broncos have limited 2026 NFL Draft capital, but this front office has feasted in recent years outside of Round 1, so there is a good chance that Denver ends up with some notable prospects.

The Broncos are currently slated to kick things off with the 62nd overall pick, which is at the bottom of the second round. With no first or third-round pick in sight, it does put a bit more pressure on the front office to make the most of their selections.

We took a different approach in this mock draft and used every pick on the defensive side of the ball, and the class really might not be as bad as you think.

Denver Broncos use each pick on defense in a shockingly strong 2026 NFL Draft class

62. Caleb Banks, DT, Florida

Caleb Banks could fit the Broncos like a glove at pick 62. Even with Banks being a Round 1 talent, his injury history could bump him down an entire round, but he profiles as a high-end impact player at the NFL level if he reaches his ceiling and stays on the field. Standing at 6-6 with 35-inch arms and weighing nearly 330lbs, Banks might be able to play along the interior as a true defensive tackle or on the outside as a defensive end in the Broncos 3-4 defense.

Either way, Denver has a need along the defensive line, as John Franklin-Myers is no longer in the picture, and the defensive line room does need more size as well. Banks could join Enyi Uwazurike as another 6-6, 320lb+ linemen in this room.

108. Chris McClellan, DT, Missouri

Chris McClellan is more of a pure nose tackle but could be some high-end depth for the Broncos, as the team double-dips along the defensive line in this mock draft. It might seem like overkill, but not only is Franklin-Myers off the team, but both DJ Jones and Zach Allen are not young.

There will be a major transition along the defensive line in the next couple of seasons, so this could be a group where multiple additions could come.

111. Tacario Davis, CB, Washington

Riley Moss and Ja'Quan McMillian both have one year left on their deals, so even though the Broncos have poured a ton of resources into the secondary, there is always a chance that the NFL Draft brings yet another addition into the mix. Tacario Davis is still 21 years old and is just under 6-4. He's got insane length at the cornerback position, solid speed, and is in a position to need a year of development, which would fit the Broncos current setup perfectly.

170. Bryce Boettcher, LB, Oregon

A former baseball player, Bryce Boettcher being a two-sport athlete is notable, and since the Broncos have clearly valued players from Oregon, he could be a logical fit at pick 170. Denver is recently taken Alex Forsyth, Bo Nix, and Troy Franklin from this school. Boettcher fits a major need and could be a late-round steal for the team.

246. Jimmy Rolder, LB, Michigan

The Broncos could double-dip at linebacker since they didn't take one until pick 170 in this mock. Denver now takes Jimmy Rolder from Michigan and suddenly has three young players in this room alongside Boettcher and Jonah Elliss.

256. Wesley Williams, EDGE, Duke

Wesley Williams is a late-round pass-rusher from Duke and could end up being a practice squad candidate. When teams are picking this late in the NFL Draft, there really isn't a ton of hope that these players could crack a starting spot. At best, the Broncos could see Williams as a bottom-of-roster depth piece.

257. Xavier Nwankpa, S, Iowa

Denver is a sneaky enough front office to take a safety a lot earlier than this, as Brandon Jones is a free agent following 2026. However, with the way the board fell in this mock, Denver doesn't address the position until pick 257, taking Xavier Nwankpa from Iowa. At 6-2 and 213lbs, Nwankpa does bring nice size to the room and had 76 total tackles in 2025.