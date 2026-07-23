Broncos' 2026 season could be a Pro Bowl first for several key players

The Denver Broncos began rookie training camp on July 22nd, and when July 28th rolls around, the veterans will be present. Over the past two seasons, we have seen the Broncos become a mainstay atop the NFL, and something that comes with that is the players themselves being recognized more.

While things like Pro Bowls and All-Pros aren't a perfect indicator of player success, and can sometimes totally miss the mark, it's always nice when as fans, your favorite team does have players who get that sort of recognition.

The Broncos have seen this happen over the past two seasons, and if the 2026 NFL Season goes as many of us expect, the team could have some brand-new faces earning their first career Pro Bowl.

4 Denver Broncos who could make their first Pro Bowl in the 2026 NFL Season

Jaylen Waddle

Through five seasons, Jaylen Waddle has three 1,000-yard seasons and over 5,000 career yards, and it's honestly a bit odd he has not made a Pro Bowl yet. His best season came in 2022 when he caught 75 passes for 1,356 yards and eight touchdowns. He led the NFL with 18.1 yards per reception, so that year was clearly a Pro Bowl snub.

With Waddle clearly being a dynamic weapon and now being in the most talented offense he's ever played in, getting back to that 1,000-yard mark feels likely, and with the Broncos clearly being one of the mainstays in the NFL, his new uniform could also go a long way in his first Pro Bowl nod.

Bo Nix

Bo Nix, depending on who you ask, is a top-10 quarterback or is a fine passer who gets 'carried' by the team around him. The truth might be somewhere in the middle, but through two seasons in the NFL, something that cannot be denied is just how successful the Broncos have been in the Nix era.

They have gone 24-10 in the regular season and would have had a Super Bowl appearance in 2025 had Nix not broken his ankle. As a player, Nix has the arm talent to put the ball where he wants, and his rushing ability and ability to avoid sacks also stand out.

With Waddle added into the mix and other reinforcements at running back and tight end, the Broncos third-year starter could indeed enjoy a Pro Bowl season. With this offense; there is simply a lot going in the team's favor that would indicate several players could have career-best seasons. Nix would likely benefit the most from that.

Ja'Quan McMillian

It's definitely harder for true slot cornerbacks to make themselves known, but Ja'Quan McMillian has done a good job at that thus far. Just for some fun comparison, Philadelphia Eagles' Cooper DeJean was a first-team All-Pro last year at the slot cornerback spot.

In 2025, though, McMillian had more interception return yards, sacks, tackles for loss, quarterback hits, and forced fumbles. It's not like McMillian hasn't been an outstanding player. What makes him stand out is the absolute big-play nature he has at just the right time.

The playoff game against the Buffalo Bills is something that comes to mind. With McMillian back on the Broncos with a significant raise, he only has more incentive to ball-out this year and potentially earn a long-term contract for financial and team stability.

His production is also on par with All-Pros in this league, so the possibility is there.

Riley Moss

Riley Moss led the NFL with 19 passes defended in 2025. He also added an interception, one sack and 80 total tackles. According to Pro Football Reference, he allowed an 88.2 passer rating in coverage and only allowed a completion percentage of 57.6 on a whopping 118 targets.

PFR also notes that Moss was the most targeted player in the NFL last year. In second place was Nate Wiggins of the Baltimore Ravens at 112 targets. The one downside was the pass inference penalties, but as many fans saw, some of those penalties just did not seem to be fair.

Moss is entering a contract season and does have enough action coming his way to rack up counting stats, which would go a long way in a potential Pro Bowl nod. Continuing to be stout in coverage while racking up more interceptions would go a long way in Moss being able to earn his first Pro Bowl season.