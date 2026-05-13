Broncos' 2026 opponents feature guaranteed wins to fuel another playoff push

The Denver Broncos have a solid schedule for the 2026 NFL Season. It's not among the toughest in the league, and obviously, it's not among the easiest. After a 14-win regular season last year, Denver is in a position to replicate that win total in 2026.

Sure, that would be quite hard, but this team is good enough to again win a ton of games and capture the AFC West title for the second year in a row. On paper, the Broncos should end up having advantages over most of their opponents, which is awesome.

And we could take this a step further, too, looking at a handful of guaranteed wins on the team's schedule for 2026. At the moment, the dates and times of these games, outside of the Monday Night Football showdown, are not currently known.

Do the Denver Broncos have some guaranteed wins on their 2026 schedule?

The Broncos do truly have some guaranteed wins on their schedule for 2026:



Home



Las Vegas Raiders

Miami Dolphins



Away



Arizona Cardinals

New York Jets

Carolina Panthers

The Broncos have beaten the Las Vegas Raiders at home two years in a row now, and Denver has actually swept Las Vegas the past two seasons. It's not likely that the Raiders are going to be in a rush to start Fernando Mendoza, so the Broncos should have a chance to tee-off on Kirk Cousins.

The Miami Dolphins are also coming to Denver for a game, and this has '2023 revenge' written all over it. After that brutal 70-20 loss three years ago, it felt like the Broncos had hit rock-bottom. After that game, though, both Denver and Miami honestly went in opposite directions.

The Broncos are now a top-3 team in the league, and the Dolphins could end up being the worst club in the league in 2026. Denver also has three away games against the Arizona Cardinals, New York Jets, and Carolina Panthers.

All three teams finished with losing records in 2025 and have notable quarterback questions. None of those teams' rosters is particularly close to Denver's, either. Both Arizona and New York could end up being among the worst teams in the league in 2026 as well.

There just isn't a path for the Broncos to lose those games, unless they fall victim to a 'trap game,' which is something this team did avoid during the 2025 season. Overall, the Broncos will have some very, very winnable games on the schedule in 2026.

And it's important that a team of the Broncos caliber does win the games they should. Had the Broncos not won 14 games in 2025, they would not have secured the No. 1 seed, so this team did not have any wiggle room in 2025 to slip up.

That could end up being the case in 2026. Having some guaranteed wins does give this team some 'layups' to stack wins and again try to make a massive playoff push.