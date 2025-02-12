Broncos 2025 offseason bringing with it much higher expectations

Arguably no team in football is set up better for the 2025 offseason than the Denver Broncos. Coming off a rough 2023 season, the Broncos took a chance on rookie Bo Nix out of Oregon at 12th overall, making him the 6th quarterback off the board. Not only did Nix live up to his draft selection, but he finished runner-up in Offensive Player of the Year voting, a nod that some could argue was snubbed from him.

The Broncos have the chance this spring to cement themselves as a legitimate playoff threat in the AFC. Lets take a look at what their offseason could look like this year.

Broncos have to live up to high offseason expectations in 2025

Major Storylines

The Broncos enter the offseason as one of the handful of teams expecting to spend major money this spring. Denver owns roughly $31 million in cap space and has a few fairly obvious cap casualty candidates to grow that number closer to $40 million, placing a few key defensive players on the roster hot seat.

Any Broncos spending this Spring figures to be on the offensive side of the ball, as the Broncos are stripped of any notable offensive weapon on the roster outside of Courtland Sutton. Starting running back Javonte Williams is set to walk in free agency, and the team functionally has no starting tight end.

Adding a "joker" to the offense, as Sean Payton calls it, figures to be priority number one. Thankfully for Denver, no starting offensive player outside of Williams is a pending free agent. The team has plenty of space to add weapons with no real risk of a player leaving in free agency. Outside of free agency, the Broncos could look to the trade market to add an important piece.

Wide receivers Garrett Wilson and Cooper Kupp are set to be hot names on the trade market in a few weeks, and either could find themselves in Denver, catching passes from Bo Nix in 2025. Deebo Samuel is expected to be traded this Spring and could be an ideal fit for Sean Payton and the Broncos.

Of note, defensive lineman DJ Jones is set to hit the open market, but the only other notable Denver starter on the defensive side that is hitting free agency would be inside backer Cody Barton. The Broncos will look to improve their linebacker play up the middle, with Kansas City Chief free agent Nick Bolton potentially a perfect fit for Vance Joseph and his defense.