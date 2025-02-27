In our latest Denver Broncos 2025 mock draft, the team is somehow able to pull off a nice trade-down with a hated division rival. The 2025 NFL Draft is not very talented at the top, so the best course of action may be to trade down out of the first round entirely.

The sweet spot for this draft class does seem to be in that 25-75 pick-slot range. If the Broncos could end up with another pick in that range, I would consider that to be a success. With the team clearly being a club that knows how to build through the NFL Draft, I would not be surprised if they swung a trade down from their 20th overall pick.

In this Denver Broncos 2025 NFL Mock Draft, they trade down with a hated division rival.

Broncos 2025 NFL Mock Draft: Team trades down with hated division rival

37th Pick (via LV) - Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan

The Denver Broncos traded down from pick 20 to pick 37 with the Las Vegas Raiders, who could be in play to land Matthew Stafford this offseason. Denver is still able to come away with Kenneth Grant, one of the two stud defensive tackle prospects from Michigan.

Grant is definitely a first-round player, so Denver being able to get him at pick 37 is outstanding.

51st Pick - TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State

TreVeyon Henderson profiles nicely into the Denver Broncos offense as a dual-threat back in the mold of a guy like Aaron Jones. The 51st pick is Denver's own second-round pick. Henderson is one of the best RB prospects in a very deep RB class.

68th Pick (via LV) - Marcus Mbow, OT, Purdue

The Broncos will have one more pick coming back from the Raiders for the trade-down they made. Denver grabs Marcus Mbow from Purdue. Mbow is someone who is going to kick inside into the interior offensive line at the next level, and this is someone who could be the long-term starting center.

73rd Pick (via LV) - Jalen Royals, WR, Utah State

The final pick coming back to the Denver Broncos from the Las Vegas Raiders, Jalen Royals is the pick at 73, and this guy is a total speedster. Denver would be getting an insane athlete in Royals. This would be a sneaky-good pick for the Broncos with the 73rd selection.

85th Pick - Elijah Arroyo, TE, Miami (FL)

Elijah Arroyo seems to be rapidly rising up the big board for the 2025 NFL Draft. I truly have no idea if he would be there at pick 85, but when I whipped up this mock draft, he was. I would expect the Broncos to add someone like Juwan Johnson to the TE room in free agency and still address the position at some point in the NFL Draft.

121st Pick - Jay Higgins, LB, Iowa

Another position you can 'take to the bank' that the team will address in free agency is inside linebacker, but I still grabbed ILB Jay Higgins from Iowa at pick 121. The Broncos have been missing a true enforcer at ILB for years now.

193rd Pick - Mitchell Evans, TE, Notre Dame

I do not see any issue with the Denver Broncos double-dipping at the tight end position in the 2025 NFL Draft. This is an incredibly deep class, so why the heck not? Mitchell Evans is the pick with the 193rd selection.

210th Pick - Devin Neal, RB, Kansas

Devin Neal is another running back who could profile nicely into the Denver Broncos offense, and getting him at pick 210 does feel like great value. The RB position in the NFL is interesting, as there have been countless examples of teams finding starting RBs in the very late rounds of the NFL Draft, so do not count out Devin Neal from being a contributor for this offense.