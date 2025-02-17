The Denver Broncos have clear-cut needs in the 2025 NFL Draft, and they hit on all of them in this latest mock draft. With just two months away from the NFL Draft, teams across the NFL will be assembling their big boards and finalizing the players they hope to draft.

The team should satisfy a couple of needs in free agency, so that could change their NFL Draft plans. We'll see just how aggressive the Broncos plan on being in free agency - they do have their own first and second-round picks for the first time since the 2021 NFL Draft, so they may want to continue primarily building through the NFL Draft.

Let's look at the latest Broncos' mock draft.

Broncos 2025 NFL Mock Draft: Team makes multiple slam-dunk selections

20. Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

A player that has constantly been mocked to the Denver Broncos, Colston Loveland is one of the best tight ends in a very deep tight end class here in the 2025 NFL Draft. He is a willing blocker and is just someone who fits what Denver is missing from this position.

Tight end might be the Broncos' most urgent need, and I would even say that a free agency addition and the 20th overall pick on a TE would be firmly on the table.

51. Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa

The Broncos get their bell-cow running back here in the second round and take Kaleb Johnson from Iowa. It's clear to anyone who has watched the Broncos that tight end and running back are the most urgent needs for this team on offense, and with where the Broncos currently are, it would be best practice to draft for need.

I am not sure many would be upset with a top TE and RB with the first two picks. This is the right way to build this team around Bo Nix.

85. Barrett Carter, LB, Clemson

Here in the third round of this 2025 NFL Mock Draft is where the Broncos add some young blood to their LB room. They take Barrett Carter from Clemson and will have likely already invested into this unit in free agency. The top prize in free agency is obviously Zack Baun, but if not Baun, guys like Ernest Jones and Jamien Sherwood could greatly help this unit.

121. Shemar Turner, DT, Texas A&M

Shemar Turner being available at pick 121 in this mock draft was shocking, but here we are. The Broncos now make two picks in a row on defense and hit on some crucial defensive needs. Even though this team was a top-5 defense in 2024, it's clear that they were a bit soft at DT and LB.

193. Jordan James, RB, Oregon

Grabbing another running back in this 2025 NFL Mock Draft, Jordan James heads to Denver and enters into a situation where the Broncos plan on trotting out a remade backfield. We'll see if double-dipping at RB in the 2025 NFL Draft is the right move - it could be for the offense that Sean Payton wants to run.

199. Maxen Hook, S, Toledo

The Denver Broncos take Maxen Hook from Toledo. Hook had 107 total tackles and two interceptions in 2024. The Broncos could use some help at safety, but I could see them finding another starter in free agency.

210. Kurtis Rourke, QB, Indiana

The Denver Broncos take Kurtis Rourke from Indiana. In 2024, Rourke had 29 touchdowns and five interceptions. He's played 48 college games, so he's got a ton of experience, so perhaps this is someone who could take on long-term backup duties in Denver.