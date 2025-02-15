The AFC is a pretty stacked conference, so let's try to power rank the starting quarterbacks. Where does Bo Nix fall in the rankings?

It actually does kind of stink that the AFC is as deep as it is. The Denver Broncos have something special building, but it remains to be seen if they will eventually be able to get over the hump, as they would at some point have to beat a team like the Buffalo Bills or Baltimore Ravens in the playoffs.

Even now, the Broncos are in a good position for 2025, so it could be done. Let's rank the AFC quarterbacks and see where Bo Nix falls.

AFC Quarterback Rankings: Where does Bo Nix fall in AFC hierarchy?

8. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

Coming in at no. 8 is Tua Tagovailoa, who has always been an efficient QB, but that's about it. He's got some injury concerns and doesn't seem to be good enough to lead a team on a playoff run. Tua Tagovailoa honestly just feels like this generation's Kirk Cousins; always solid and efficient, but he doesn't offer much else outside of that.

7. CJ Stroud, Houston Texans

CJ Stroud took a step back in 2024, so his ranking reflects that. The Houston Texans need to get stronger along their offensive line in 2025 and also need to find another wide receiver. If those two major things can get done, the Texans would be in a good spot to take a leap next year.

6. Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

Bo Nix comes in at no. 6 in our AFC QB rankings. Nix threw the fifth-most passing touchdowns in the NFL as a rookie and clearly established himself as a franchise passer. The Denver Broncos are in great hands with Nix and Sean Payton and should be even better in 2025.

Denver managed to win 10 games in 2024 and make the playoffs. This was the first time since 2015 both things happened. It's a new era in Broncos Country, and the franchise is now finally on the right track with Bo Nix under center.

5. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

Justin Herbert has played poorly in both of his career playoff games. Herbert and the LA Chargers got blown out this year against the Houston Texans in the Wild Card Round in an embarrassing effort. Herbert is fine - he's not elite and not particularly close to being elite. He seems a bit robotic at times and outside of having a big arm and being a huge player, what does he offer...?

4. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

The fourth-best QB in the AFC is Patrick Mahomes, who has actually declined a bit as a passer over the last two seasons. The Kansas City Chiefs got blown out in the Super Bowl for the second time, and it was just an ugly game all around for Mahomes.

People have not held back on Mahomes, and some have said that it is worth wondering if he is just operating within Andy Reid's system at a high level. Mahomes can't be seen as the best QB in the NFL heading into the 2025 NFL Offseason.

3. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen won a charity MVP this year. Allen had a lower completion percentage, fewer passing yards, and fewer passing touchdowns than Bo Nix. Allen is still a very good QB and among the best in the NFL, but he was far from the MVP this year. The Buffalo Bills did beat the Denver Broncos in the Wild Card Round, but the fact that Denver got there was awesome to witness, regardless of the result.

Allen and the Bills again lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs this season.

2. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow had an elite season, but it was wasted away thanks to a terrible defense, and if that defense was simply league average, the Cincinnati Bengals would have won 10 or 11 games and would have knocked the Broncos out of the playoffs.

So if you think about it, Broncos' fans should be thanking the Bengals' defense for being as bad as it was. Burrow is one of the very best QBs in the NFL and is elite from the pocket.

1. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

This isn't really up for discussion. Lamar Jackson is the best QB in the NFL right now and should have won his third MVP award. Jackson is the best dual-threat QB of all-time and already has the most QB rushing yards ever.

We are watching an all-time great in Lamar Jackson. The Baltimore Ravens, however, just can't see to figure out how to get over the hump in the AFC playoffs. They lost in the Divisional Round this year.