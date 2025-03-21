Broncos 2025 NFL Draft: Oregon WR Tez Johnson Scouting Report

The Denver Broncos will be one of a handful of teams across the NFL that will scout Oregon wide receiver Tez Johnson heavily in the lead-up to the 2025 NFL Draft. Speedy receivers who can separate at the line of scrimmage will always be well-regarded by NFL teams, and Johnson is cut from that same cloth.

Johnson, the adopted younger brother of Broncos quarterback Bo Nix, could be an attractive option for a team that has already added one former Duck receiver in Troy Franklin. Johnson will have interest from across the NFL, however.

While Johnson's physical stature will raise some eyebrows across the NFL, his tape suggests that he could be a player who puts it all together in the right offense.

Oregon WR Tez Johnson 2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report

Notes

Height: 5-10

Weight: 154

Recruiting: 2020 3-star, No. 1467 national, No. 208 QB, No. 57 AL, Troy transfer

Positives

Extremely sharp route runner underneath, can stop on a dime and has advanced knowledge of sublte moves to mislead defensive backs.

Electric with the ball in his hands, should be an immediate weapon on jet sweeps/screens/slants.

Consistently able to find the soft spots in zone coverage.

Better deep threat than most smaller slot receivers, tracks the ball well.

Johnson has found ways to be a productive receiver at the college level, especially on shorter passes. His route-running is phenomenal, as he can shake away from even the stickiest cornerbacks. With solid speed, Johnson can be a nightmare to bring down in the open field.

The Senior Bowl standout's route-running and ability to pick apart zone coverage all strengthen the notion that he is a very cerebral player who can consistently get open in the pros without being able to outmuscle defenders. A creative offensive coach could have fun with him.

Negatives

Ridiculous outlier in terms of size, would be one of the lightest players in NFL history at 154 pounds with below 30-inch arm length.

Had some issues with drops throughout his college career, appears to be a bit of a body catcher at times.

Can get mauled at the line of scrimmage by bigger corners.

Complete non-factor as a blocker

There's no getting around the fact that Johnson would be one of the lightest players in NFL history, as many of his biggest flaws as a player stem from that. Putting a long-limbed corner who can get aggressive at the line of scrimmage on Johnson could take him out of a game.

His size doesn't excuse a serious drop problem that could make it difficult for offensive coordinators to trust him as a rookie. Johnson's skill set will likely limit him to slot work in the early stages of his career, and he will likely never be able to start on the outside in the pros due to that spindly frame.

Tez Johnson NFL Player Comparison: Tutu Atwell

Atwell has been able to carve out a role in the NFL thanks to his speed and playmaking as a runner. With his physical limitations, Johnson will need to emulate Atwell's development in the pros.

Tez Johnson 2025 NFL Draft Grade: Early 4th Round

If Johnson were even up to 180 pounds, which is still very light, he may be a Top 50 pick. The size, and limitations that come with it, will ultimately limit him to more scheme-specific roles in the immediate future.