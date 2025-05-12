Bold RJ Harvey prediction would send Denver Broncos fans into a frenzy

The Denver Broncos might have the next great running back on their hands in RJ Harvey. How much could he contribute during his rookie season? It's quite common for running backs to make an immediate impact in the NFL, and this is even true for backs taken in the middle and late rounds.

It's largely seen as one of those positions where the adjustment period just isn't nearly as long. With how deep the running back class was in the 2025 NFL Draft, Denver really had a ton of options available to them, and they ended up picking 60th in Round 2, taking RJ Harvey from UCF.

Harvey has great footwork and vision, and he's quite explosive, so he's got a great shot to make an immediate impact in year one. Well, someone of note does also seem to agree...

RJ Harvey predicted to take the league by storm in 2025

Field Yates of ESPN made a bold prediction for the 2025 NFL Season:

"Broncos running back RJ Harvey will rush for 1,000-plus yards and catch 40-plus passes. Some were surprised that Harvey lasted until late in Round 2, but I thought it was right on the money (Harvey was 65th on my final board). He gives me Bucky Irving vibes as a smaller back who plays and runs bigger, with explosive running skills and legit receiving upside." Field Yates

Harvey could be around 1,500 offensive yards in this event he's able to cross the 1,000-yard rushing mark and also haul in 40 passes. For some reference, the Broncos leader in total offensive yards at RB in 2024 was Javonte Williams with 859 yards.

The Broncos simply did not get viable production from their backfield in the 2024 NFL Season, so RJ Harvey is really someone the team needs to produce immediately. Some have even compared Harvey to Bucky Irving, who burst onto the scene in 2024 as a rookie. Field Yates made the comparison in this blurb.

Irving was a former teammate of Bo Nix at Oregon, so some Broncos fans were calling for the team to draft him during the 2024 NFL Draft. If Denver is able to get 1,000-yard rushing production for the first time since 2019, this offense could vault into elite air and could help the team turn into a legitimate Super Bowl contender.

Denver truly might be one efficient rushing attack away from that.