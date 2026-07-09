Bo Nix will enter training camp with more help but significantly more pressure

The Denver Broncos truly have a special quarterback in Bo Nix, who is suddenly entering his third year in the NFL. It really does feel like it was just yesterday when Nix was drafted with the 12th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, as in just two seasons, the Broncos have done a total 180 and have turned into one of the main juggernauts of the league.

Now with the 2026 NFL Season right around the corner, Nix is playing for a lot this year. Not only does he surely want to get a bit of 'revenge' on how the 2025 season ended, but he's also going to be eligible for a contract extension in the 2027 NFL Offseason.

If all goes well, Nix could sign a deal worth well over $50 million per year, perhaps approaching $60 million per season, as that is the going rate for franchise quarterbacks. In the offseason, the team's front office also got to work in adding more talent around Nix. While the personnel around the quarterback is the best it's been, it's also presenting Nix with a situation where the pressure just got a lot higher.

Denver Broncos QB Bo Nix is looking at a double-edged sword for the 2026 season

It really is a double-edged sword when you think about it. Before we dive into the argument, here are all the notable names that the Broncos added or re-signed on offense this offseason. It could not be a more obvious indicator that the team is investing in their quarterback:



-Trade for WR Jaylen Waddle

-Re-sign RB J.K. Dobbins

-Draft RB Jonah Coleman

-Draft TE Justin Joly

-Draft TE Dallen Bentley

The Broncos made at least one notable addition at all three playmaking positions on offense, while also adding to the offensive line for the future, drafting OG/OT Kage Casey from Boise State in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Denver's starting offensive line has been a top-3 unit in the NFL the past two seasons, so the starting group didn't need to be tweaked, but General Manager George Paton certainly found a way to squeeze all of the juice out of this lemon with how much he was able to shore up the playmakers.

This should, in theory, make Nix's job easier, as the run game sees another player added to it, increasing the chances that the unit makes it through the season healthy, and this is especially true for Dobbins.

At wide receiver, the Broncos added a perfect complement to Courtland Sutton atop the depth chart in Waddle, a true speedster and separator who should create advantageous matches for the rest of the receivers.

And at tight end, the Broncos added a young player in Justin Joly who already has a strong receiving profile and does have the foundational pieces down to be a competent blocker. The team also brought in Bentley, a rather complete tight-end who may be in a position to make an early impact as a rookie.

This all makes Nix's job easier, but it also does create an 'alright, no more excuses' situation for the quarterback as well. We have seen Nix take strides as a passer in his two NFL seasons, but we really haven't seen the passing game truly explode yet.

There really isn't a single notable weakness now on offense for this team, so if it all can't come together in 2026, many would turn to the quarterback as being the person to blame. In my opinion, it isn't a question that Nix is a high-end starting quarterback, and has the chance to creep toward that top-5 level if he hits his ceiling.

Right now, though, depending on who you ask, Nix could fall into that top 10-18 range. If Nix tops out as, let's say, a top-12 quarterback, will he ever be good enough to lead the Broncos to a Super Bowl? Probably not.

Even some of the NFL's best quarterbacks don't have the kind of personnel around him that Nix does, so while he's probably excited to work with the new additions and this unit as a whole, the pressure is also being turned up several notches.