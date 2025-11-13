Bo Nix's response to social media critics is exactly what Broncos fans would expect

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix is no stranger to criticism. He's dealt with it his entire football life. But now, as an NFL starting quarterback, the stakes are obviously higher.

For that reason, the second-year pro has chosen to take control of a major area in that regard. When speaking to the Denver media on this topic, Nix offered up a very honest and professional response:

"For me it's quite simple really. I delete all my social media, so I don't even have it. Unless someone says it to my face, I don't really hear it. And nobody's ever really bold enough to say it to your face."

For anyone who has ever seen or been the recipient of some sort of low blow on social media, things rings truer than anything. Nix is dead right. No one is ever that bold, so it's all just nonsensical fluff anyways.

Bo Nix hopes to be an example to the younger generation

Anyone who has followed Nix's career dating back to college will remember he's had plenty of ups and downs, and thus with that, comes criticism.

"I don't get on social media. There was a time early on in my career at Auburn, we were undefeated. We went to Florida and we lost. That's when I really got to know the bad side of this sport. It's unfortunate for sure, but at the same time it's what comes with the territory," he admitted.

Nix went on, though, to talk about how he hopes to be an example to those who want to follow in his footsteps and pursue a career in professional sports. Not just that, though, he's trying to provide an example for everyday life.

"There's a lot of younger kids out there. There's a lot of people who want to be in our shoes. They want to grow up and be just like us, and hopefully they're better. It's good for them to see that not everything's pretty. Not everything is happy-go-lucky. It definitely doesn't go like you planned."

If anyone can speak in this realm, Nix is sure up there. Broncos fans will admit that his play hasn't been as consistent as the team would like. But, he is still early on in his pro career. He's got the perfect coach to help lead him through difficult situations and assist him in maturing and developing.

Over anything else, fans of Nix can rest assured that he is, indeed, an individual worth following. The Broncos got a good one.