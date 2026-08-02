Bo Nix's comfort in Broncos offense is in a great spot (but with a small catch)

The Denver Broncos have a huge season coming up here in the 2026 season. The 2025 season could have ended with a Super Bowl title, but quarterback Bo Nix breaking his ankle altered this franchise. With Nix back and healthy, and the Broncos also back at training camp, the time is now for Nix and the Broncos to make that Super Bowl run.

The addition of Jaylen Waddle is going to help, as he has already been making big plays during the few camp practices thus far, but about 90 percent of this offensive success in 2026 is going to hinge on how much of a step forward Nix takes in year three.

After two very successful seasons, Nix's third year is the most important of his football career, and when speaking to the media after Saturday's practice, Nix not only seemed to indicate that he's more comfortable in the offense than ever before, but also said that there is more work to be done.

Denver Broncos QB Bo Nix seems to be in a great spot with the offense

It's great to hear from the quarterback himself that he's feeling good in the offense, and he compared to to riding a bike:

Bo Nix is more comfortable in the offense this year: “It’s like riding a bike for the third year as opposed to the first”



Knows there’s plenty of growth left. — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevens) August 1, 2026

At the same time, it's also great to hear that Nix knows there is plenty of growth left. Sure, there might not be a single player in the NFL who is satisfied with where they are in terms of development, but this is especially crucial for quarterbacks to recognize, and if Nix merely saying himself that he feels much more comfortable in the offense is not enough, Broncos reporter Luca Evans did have a rather bold statement on Saturday regarding Nix and the offense:

Take this with a grain of salt, but an objective observation: Bo Nix looks considerably better + more poised + accurate two days into 2026 camp than at this time in 2025 camp https://t.co/p3nHM2O3tA — Luca Evans (@bylucaevans) August 1, 2026

It seems like things are lining up the way they should, which is ideal. Not only does Nix surely want to get better at the position and get some 'revenge' on how the 2025 season ended, but he also does have a massive contract extension on the line as well.

Nix will be eligible for an extension following the 2026 season, so there truly is a ton favoring Nix for this year, but at the same time, the urgency has probably not been higher. The Broncos did do right by Nix in acquiring Waddle via trade and reinforcing the offense with rookies like Jonah Coleman and Justin Joly.

The front office gave Nix everything he could possibly need for a breakout season this year, and while the offseason is still young in terms of training camp, Nix is clearly in a great spot but is also recognizing that the growth has to continue.