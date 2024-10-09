Bo Nix reacts to Maxx Crosby talking smack during Broncos Week 5 win
Going into the Denver Broncos' Week 5 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, rookie quarterback Bo Nix had gone two straight games without being sacked. Every Broncos fan was hoping that Crosby might need another week to rest up from his high ankle sprain which kept him out of Week 4 action (the first game he can recall missing due to injury) but Crosby obviously played -- and wreaked havoc -- in Week 5.
It was probably just a matter of time before Crosby got his hands on Bo Nix, and he sacked him twice in the Broncos' 34-18 win against the Raiders. But before this game really shifted in favor of Denver, Crosby was out there having a little bit of fun at Nix's expense. A clip of Crosby razzing Nix, talking a little smack on the field, has been going viral on Twitter/X.
Maxx Crosby tried to get in Bo Nix's head during Broncos Week 5 win
Be advised that Crosby's smack talk to Bo Nix involves some NSFW language here before you hit play. But what he initially told Nix was to "speak up" as he's changing things at the line of scrimmage.
This is a classic part of the way Crosby plays the game. He pushes the boundaries of what's legal in terms of getting after players (as we saw in the Netflix Quarterback documentary show) and he certainly likes to talk out there on the field.
The problem here is, the Broncos would go on to score 34 unanswered points and Bo Nix would get the last laugh. And when asked about this particular situation at his weekly press availability, Bo Nix had the most Bo Nix reaction possible:
"Actually, ironically, I didn't even hear it when it happened in the game. It's obviously been sent a lot and seen the video after...I think that's just part of his game. I think he's mastered that and he's tried to use it to his success. It's important when things like that happen, you've just got to come down, get back to the basics, and not necessarily listen to it. Kinda cut out the noise and just go to work. At the time, we weren't doing a whole lot offensively so it was good we turned it around in the second half."
- Broncos QB Bo Nix (via team PR)
And that right there is the most "Bo Nix" response imaginable. He's not going to give Crosby any sort of bulletin board material for the next time these two teams face off, and he has no reason to do so. Nix and the offense let their scoring do the talking in this game, and as the game progressed against the Raiders, Crosby was kept at bay a little bit better by the Broncos' offensive line.
It was probably really good for Nix to go up against a player like Crosby who can single-handedly ruin your game plan offensively. You have to account for a player like that every single snap and you can't back down from him or let him get into your head. As a rookie quarterback, the best thing you can do is tune out the noise, and it sounds like Nix did exactly that.