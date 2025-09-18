Bo Nix might be on the cusp of breaking out in Week 3 (but not how you think)

Coming off a disappointing loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2, Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos need to redeem themselves in Week 3 against their divisional foe, the Los Angeles Chargers. In Week 2, Nix had a strong outing over the course of the first three quarters. However, he tapered off in the fourth quarter, aiding the Colts' late comeback victory.

Bo Nix has yet to have his breakout game this season. After the Denver Broncos' Head Coach Sean Payton claimed Nix could be a potential top-five quarterback in the NFL in the next couple of years, many eyes turned and sat on the Denver Broncos' second-year signal caller.

Nix's opponent in Week 3 will not lay down, nor will they be pushed over. After a dominant victory in Week 1 against the kings of the AFC West, the Kansas City Chiefs, the Chargers followed up with another victory against a divisional opponent in the Las Vegas Raiders. Looking down amongst the other teams in the AFC West, the Los Angeles Chargers look as sound as any team would hope early on in the season.

Broncos need to unleash Bo Nix as a runner against Chargers in Week 3

Bo Nix may have to take matters into his own hands, or legs, even in the upcoming dog fight. In his two matchups with the Chargers during Nix's rookie season, he rushed for 91 total yards on nine carries. Most have seen one of his top runs against the Chargers last season. On this particular play, Nix's heroic efforts helped him evade the Chargers' relentless pass rush.

It was almost like Bo Nix was the only Denver Broncos' player on the field, and it didn't matter.

That kind of effort is what it might take to push the Denver Broncos over the top of what looks to be a very good Los Angeles Chargers football team. To date in the 2025 season, Nix has looked passive when considering taking off and running the football. With just 38 rushing yards, the Broncos and Nix should look to take advantage of this...advantage.

During the Week 1 tilt between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers, Patrick Mahomes found plenty of room on the ground. Mahomes ran the ball six times for 57 yards and a touchdown. At times, that was all the Chiefs' offense could do to move the football.

On the other side of the field will be Justin Herbert, another athletic quarterback who loves to use his legs as well. Maybe Bo Nix sees this take place and tells himself, "I can do that too." Bo Nix is a highly competitive human being and will do what is necessary to win. This week, a victory goes through Bo Nix's legs, not his arms.

Bo Nix does not have to be flashy; it does not have to be a game where he rushes for 100 yards, but if Bo Nix can pick up a few first downs, maybe a big play or two on the ground, it would help the Denver Broncos' offense tremendously against the Chargers' Derwin James-led defense.

Staying on the field, keeping Herbert and the Chargers off the field, keeping the defense on their toes, and forcing them to keep someone like Derwin James dialed in on Nix will help the rest of the Broncos offense. If the Broncos want to take down the Chargers and take over first place in the division, it will start with the ground game, and that includes Bo Nix.